Google won't wait until I/O to detail exciting new Android announcements

Quick summary Google has announced that it will be hosting a special edition of The Android Show. Taking place a week before Google I/O, we're expecting to learn the latest about Android a week before the developer conference takes place.

Next month is going to be an exciting time for Google. With its annual developer conference, Google I/O, already scheduled for 20-21 May, the company has just added another fixture to the calendar: a special I/O Edition of The Android Show.

Google has been running The Android Show for some time through its YouTube channel and it’s mostly been focused at developers rather than general consumers. But now there’s going to be The Android Show: I/O Edition, at which we’re expecting to have a bit of a deep dive into new Android features.

That’s a change from how Google has made announcements in the past. This close to Google I/O, we’d expect any presentations to take place on stage at Mountain View, California, where the main event is held. In 2025, however, there’s a little treat for Android fans with this extra event.

It’s likely that this is a result of Google changing the schedule of Android 16’s launch. In previous years, we’d be waiting for another three months or so for the latest version of the mobile software, but for Android 16, we’re right on the cusp of it being released.

It’s difficult at this stage to know what Google will announce during The Android Show – except for “a sneak peek at the latest innovations and experiences”. It will be hosted by Sameer Samat, president of the Android ecosystem, and members of the Android team.

There are sessions focusing on Android at Google I/O as well, but it’s likely that Goog’ is going to use this extra event to clear space in the keynote so that it can focus on what it wants to talk about during the main event.

It’s likely that AI will dominate, with time on stage at Google I/O dedicated to the progress of Gemini and related technologies, rather than talking about Android. That might mean that we see The Android Show detail the new features of Android 16, including those consumer-facing features that haven’t emerged through the beta so far.

It looks like we’ll have to tune-in on 13 May for The Android Show: I/O Edition to learn everything that Google has in store.