Extra Samsung Galaxy S25 marketing leak shows new features before launch

Quick Summary It's only a few hours until Samsung holds its next Galaxy Unpacked event, but yet more leaks have appeared to ruin the surprise. Reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared a number of promo pictures detailing what AI features will be coming with One UI 7 and the new Galaxy S25 series devices.

Samsung is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event today, with the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra all expected to be unveiled during the show.

We've already seen a number of alleged images of the devices thanks to notorious leaker Evan Blass, but if you thought the leaks would die down given the event is imminent, think again. Instead, he's followed up with yet more material that highlights some of the features the new Galaxy phones will offer.

What software feature can we expect from the Galaxy S25 series?

Picked up by 9to5Google, Blass posted a number of promo images showing off what to expect in One UI 7 – the software the Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch with – or more specifically, the AI features coming with One UI 7.

The first image references insights in the form of a morning brief, commuting summary and evening brief. Based on the leaked image, it looks like the morning brief will detail information like the weather, your energy score (presumably you would need to have a Samsung wearable like the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Galaxy Ring for this), and your events schedule.

The evening brief meanwhile, shows off "memorable moments" of the day and gives you a summary of your activity goal – again, we suspect you will need a Galaxy wearable for this appear.

The other leaked images show off camera enhancements with features like ProScaler, that appears to be able to sharpen images, while Night Video with Audio Eraser is also referenced. The latter is marketed as allowing you to "capture videos in low light and minimise unwanted noises so you can relive your favourite moments with fewer distractions".

There are a couple of other features detailed in the leak too, including Samsung Wallet and Smart Switch, as well as RCS messaging, though these aren't new. Blass has also posted an image showing off some specs though, with the S25 Ultra detailed as featuring a 6.9-inch display, 200-megapixel maximum camera resolution and a 5,000mAh battery.

For now, nothing is official, but it's just hours till we find out for sure what the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will bring and whether the images are accurate.

You can follow at the up-to-the-minute details and coverage in T3's live blog right here.