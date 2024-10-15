A surprise Nothing phone launch is happening this month

Quick Summary
Nothing has surprised us with another phone launch.
The Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition Project will launch at the end of this month.
When it comes to Android phone brands, the market has never been more competitive. On the one hand, you've got tried and true brands who are stoically churning out products year on year. You might see a minor change here or there, but these brands trade on status and familiarity.
The other side is full of start-ups and smaller brands. Those looks to disrupt the industry, whether that's with hardware, software or company ethos. Nothing definitely falls into the latter camp.
Led by ex-OnePlus man, Carl Pei, and producing some of the best cheap phones and earbuds on the market, the brand has gone from strength to strength. It is no stranger to a new product launch, either, which makes a surprise one even more impressive.
That's exactly what we've just had from Nothing. They've announced a launch event for a new variant of the Nothing Phone (2a) model, which has been designed in conjunction with the Nothing community.
So, what do we know about the device? Well, actually quite a lot! As the brand's Community Edition webpage details, there are a range of features which have already been approved.
For starters, the back panel hardware is going to be luminous. The winning design – called Phosphorescence – takes an 80s bathroom green back panel and gives it a lick of emergency exit hue when the lights go down.
We can also see a series of different wallpapers designed for the device, alongside the packaging – which showcases that same green hue as the daylight version of the handset – and some snaps from the brand's marketing campaign.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
What we don't yet know is if the handset will have any functional difference to the Phone (2a). The subsequent Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, for example, boosted some of its hardware components.
The other anomaly at the moment is the price. The Phone (2a) retails from £349 (approx. $457 / AU$680) while the Phone (2a) Plus retails at £399 ($522 / AU$777). I'd wager somewhere in the middle of those is probably where this handset will end up.
To know for sure, though, you'll need to tune in. The launch event takes place on the 30th of October at 11am GMT, where all will be revealed.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
This unique Louis Moinet watch is a replica of the Aztec Sun Stone
This unique watch has a dial made of laser-etched meteorite
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite also getting a big upgrade this week, according to leak
A Paperwhite with a larger display has been spotted in the wild
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nothing Phone (2a) gets a huge free feature update... if you're brave enough
The update adds a substantial range of new features, but there's a catch
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing plans a huge free upgrade for its phones with tonnes of new features
Nothing OS 3.0 has leaked
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing just announced a nifty new widget, which should save you time
Something new is a afoot
By Sam Cross Published
-
I've used the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus – this is the reason you should buy one
The new mid-range handset offers some slight improvements over its predecessor
By Sam Cross Published
-
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus design officially revealed – with one shiny new feature
This looks like a cool Android phone
By Sam Cross Published
-
Nothing planning yet another new phone launch soon – the Phone (2a) Plus
The Nothing launches aren't letting up, with the Nothing (2a) Plus imminent
By Chris Hall Published
-
A surprise Nothing Phone has launched – the Nothing Phone (2a) SE
The device adds a splash of primary colours for a retro-tinged take on the affordable Android phone form
By Sam Cross Published
-
Nothing Phone (2a) gets another free upgrade with several improvements
One of our favourite cheap Android phones just got even better
By Sam Cross Published