These Amazon Prime deals are better than last year's already – 8 expert picks not to be missed!

Amazon is no stranger to a sale: Amazon Prime Day is a major event that many people mark in their calendars already.

But the retail giant isn't done there – far from it! This year the second Amazon Big Deal Days is here ahead of Black Friday sales, running from 7th to 8th October 2025.

But you needn't wait until then! I've looked over the best deals from last year's sale – and some are now lower price and better value than 12 months ago.

While there are literally thousands of product deals on Amazon right now, you needn't spend an age searching through them, because I've done the hard work up front and found the 8 best deals to consider over the weekend.

T3's expert team has been in the game for decades, so we know quality when we see it – indeed we review literally hundreds of products every year, as per our How We Test page – and below is a reflection of the best tech.

TVs

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED series 4K: was £749.99 now £409.99 at Amazon One of the most popular sign-up-only deals from Amazon's last sale returns in a larger-scale offering: this 55-inch panel is the best in the company's Fire TV series, delivering great picture quality at scale for a cut of the cash. It beats the £499.99 price from the previous sale too! Read more ▼

Sony A90K OLED TV (48-inch) : was £1,899 now £1,349 at Amazon If the bargain Amazon TV deal isn't for you, then this luxury top-tier OLED panel from Sony is also on offer. While sub-50in OLED TVs are rarely of flagship quality, Sony is the master in this department – and you won't do better than this set. It's £50 cheaper than it was in its best price position last year, too. So if you want best-of-best picture quality at this scale, it's a great high-end deal. Read more ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The top-tier Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick gives you access to a mass of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, of course, Amazon Prime Video. The 'Max' component means it's got the fastest possible processor for even better performance. An ideal upgrade if you've got a TV that's not smart – and it's £5 less than its previous best deal. Read more ▼

Headphones

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e: was £379 now £293.04 at Amazon While there's now a 'PX7 S3' model to top this range, the previous generation is still extremely strong – and lower in price by quite a margin. With exquisite design and sound, you've got an incredible flagship pair of over-ears here. Just don't expect too much from the active noise-cancelling (ANC), which is fine, but subtle compared to the top dogs. Read more ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £349 now £249 at Amazon Sony's 5-star headphones are no doubt among the very best active noise-cancelling (ANC) over-ears you can buy – so an ideal pick if the Bowers & Wilkins pair don't cut it. Sure, there's a newer XM6 model, but this last-gen headset is still superb – it's £100 less than RRP and a full £30 better priced than in Amazon's last sale. Read more ▼

Smart Home

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Everyone should have a Ring doorbell installed for security and convenience. Now that Amazon's just announced a new range, this discounts are huge on the older but still brilliant models. Indeed, this was £20 pricier in the last sale, so it's a bargain 60% off! Read more ▼

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £22.99 at Amazon Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99, now £19.99 It wouldn't be an Amazon sale without an Echo on the list! The baby of the range of smart speakers is small and capable, making it an ideal entry point for those looking to leverage the most of Alexa voice assistant. The 45% discount is great – although, with new Echo models announced the other day, I wouldn't be surprised if this drops even lower by the 7th October. Read more ▼