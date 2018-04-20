Christopher Ward issues one of its best watches in a limited edition yellow face

The sun has got his hat on, and he's putting in an appearance on a new Christopher Ward C60 Trident watch face. As the old song goes.

Christopher Ward welcomes summer by putting its C60 Trident diving watch - it’s like a Rolex but for under a grand - in a pleasing, 'unidirectional brushed' 316L marine-grade steel 'encasement' (or 'case' if you're common), with a faintly outrageous, bright yellow face. The 316L Yellow follows the sell-out success of the blue and orange limited editions of the UK brand's big-selling diver's watch.

It has a 43mm case (51.5mm lug to lug), so one for fans of the chunkier wrist piece. As usual, the C60 316L is a Brit-designed, Swiss-made automatic, so you can say goodbye to hand-winding wrist soreness misery. It has a 26-jewel self-winding mechanical movement with 38-hour power reserve.

With an anti-shock system and screw-in crown, it's water resistant to 600m or 60ATM – a remarkable depth for a watch of this price.

The C60 Trident 316L Yellow comes with a leather, rubber, or NATO strap, or a steel bracelet

The 3.4mm anti-reflective sapphire crystal protects the matt yellow face, which bears a SuperLuminova dial, indexes and hands. There's a date window and the 'hacking' second hand – meaning that when you pull the crown out, it moves the second hand to zero for easier adjustment – is adorned with Ward's 'Signature Trident' counter-balance.

Christopher Ward obviously has a lot of faith in the weather remaining sunny, as there are just 316 of these available. A unique, engraved serial number tells you which one it is.

• Pricing is £710 on a NATO strap, £730 on a leather or rubber strap, or £795 on a steel bracelet. This weekend, get 15% off on this and all other Trident watches by using code SUN15 at checkout.