Volcanoes and polar ice inspire new Ulysse Nardin Freak X watches

Ulysse Nardin has drawn inspiration from polar ice and volcanoes for a pair of new watches for its Freak X range.

Called the Freak X Ice and Freak X Magma, the pair feature Ulysse Nardin’s unusual flying carrousel movement which rotates around its own axis as the hours of each day tick by.

The Freak X Ice features a white and silver colourway with a titanium case and matte white coating. Meanwhile, the more striking Freak X Magma has a lightweight carbon fibre case with red, marbled epoxy resin details, finished in a way that makes every example of the Magma unique.

Designed to mimic the flowing movement of lava, the Freak X Magma offsets the red case, hour hands and details with a matte black dial and exposed movement, and a black leather strap with rubber coating.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

Clearly on display in both watches is their caliber UN-239 self-winding mechanical movement with an oversize central oscillator and large-diameter balance wheel. The power reserve is a claimed 72 hours, the case diameter of each model is 43mm, and water resistance is rated at 59 metres.

Both watches feature sapphire crystal on the front and back to offer a view of both sides of the movement. Super-luminova finishing to the hour markings and hands ensure good nighttime visibility.

For the launch of the two new watches, Ulysse Nardin has partnered with award-winning National Geographic Magazine contributor Carsten Peter.

Both watches are available now. The Freak X Ice is priced at €24,000, while the Freak X Magna is €27,000 and available exclusively through Ulysse Nardin boutiques.

