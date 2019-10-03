Unmissable Xbox One S bundle deal with FIFA 20, Gears 5 gets a huge price slash

Currys has an unbelievably hot deal on right now that sees the retailer packaging a 1TB Xbox One S console with four games, including the newly released FIFA 20, and Gears of War 5, which is barely even a month old. Bundled along with these two must-have gems is Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7, rounding out this mini games library with a solid racing game and the latest instalment in the classic Japanese fighting series. And let's not overlook Microsoft's slinky console with a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray player, with enough space to download a hefty selection of titles.

Clearly Currys isn't going to be beaten by last week's Argos deal and is upping the ante, and we're all benefiting from this bout of healthy competition. You get the console plus four games for just £199.99! That's a saving of over 27% for a brand new console with an amazing stack of games.

Check out the details below.

Xbox One S | Gears of War 5 | FIFA 20 | Tekken 7 | Project Cars 2 | RRP: 275.97 |Deal Price: £199.99 | Save: £79.97 (27%)

This deal offers an insane level of value for money, bundling in the newly released FIFA 20, along with Xbox exclusive title Gears of War 5 that launched barely a month ago. Those two games alone would've made this an extremely tempting offer, but throwing in Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7 makes this far too good of a bargain to pass up.View Deal

Of course, if these games aren't your cup of tea, or you're just after an Xbox One console without any games thrown in, we've got you covered with the best Xbox One S deals and the best Xbox One X deals, in case you want something a bit more powerful. And don't forget to check out our pick of the best Xbox One games of 2019 when you do decide to splash out.