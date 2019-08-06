The best Xbox One X deals for August 2019

The Xbox One X is the most powerful games console in the world and if you're looking for a great Xbox One X deal then you've come to the right place.

Here are a list of potential purchase destinations for the Xbox One X console on its own, as well as a selection of the best bundle deals for the system with games and accessories in both the UK and the United States.

And, if you are in the UK or the US, then now is a great time to be shopping for Xbox One X deals. Online retailers continue to slash prices and offer heavily discounted bundle deals in an attempt to keep consumers interested, and if you browse around right now and do your research right, then chances are you could pick up a properly decent Xbox deal.

The best Xbox One X deals available today

Xbox One X long-term verdict and buying advice

When T3's Xbox One X review landed we said that "there's no doubting the Xbox One X's power and, when it's fed games that have been programmed to tap into that, the audio-visual experience is best-in-class."

Today, roughly 18 months after its release it remains the most powerful video game console in the world, but now has a proper library of 4K, HDR-capable titles to play, which wasn't the case at launch.

Also, with the Xbox One X successor reportedly incoming next year, now would be a good time for those looking to upgrade to 4K to do so. The console is still expensive but not incredibly so and the library is large and affordable.

As to whether Xbox One S owners should take the plunge and upgrade, then that obviously depends on their TV setup (is it 4K?) and plans for the Xbox Two launch.

If a user didn't intend to pick the next Xbox up at launch then investing in an Xbox One X now makes sense, as it will give them a nice, visually impressive upgrade that will be the next best option for playing cross-gen titles.

However, if an Xbox Two is being planned for a launch window pick-up, then it may be worth sticking with the Xbox One S for another 12-18 months and putting that money in the next Xbox kitty.

XBOX ONE X PRICE ANALYSIS

The pricing of the Xbox One X certainly places it at the premium end of the gaming market, ringing in for over a £100 more than Sony's pixel-pushing powerhouse, the PS4 Pro, as well as £220 more than Microsoft's own Xbox One S, which also comes packing a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray player.

Right now a brand new Xbox One X on its own is retailing for around £350, so if you can pick one up for around that mark or lower then you're doing well, and especially so if the console comes with a bundled game.

The arguably more desirable white Xbox One X is currently retailing new for around £380, although that is bundled with a game.

The Xbox One X, however, is the only console Microsoft makes that is capable of gaming at a 4K resolution. As with the PS4 Pro, the Xbox One X also enhances a selection of pre-existing titles, upping the display resolution and adding in graphical boons such as HDR support.

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition

While it's sold out at most online retailers, there are still a few places where a Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition can be picked up.

If you are in the US then Amazon currently has the system in stock, as does Newegg.

The Scorpio edition, which is essentially this refresh's Day One edition, features a different gradient design on the console, as well as the "Project Scorpio" codename on both the console and controller. The box also features a giant X, which seems to be a nod back to the original Xbox.

Check out the reveal video now: