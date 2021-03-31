Tszyu vs Hogan live stream: start time and how to watch the bout from anywhere in the world

Strap in fight fans, Australia’s top ranked boxer is about to step into the ring once again as another challenger looks to take on his perfect 17-0 record.

Tim Tsyzu will fight Brisbane-based Irishman and former two-time world title challenger Dennis 'Hurricane' Hogan tonight (Wednesday, March 31) at Newcastle’s Entertainment Centre.

Son of boxing legend Kostya, Tsyzu will be competing with Hogan to edge closer to a world title shot, as the winner earns the right to take on the WBO's current super welterweight champion, Brian Castano.

Tsyzu is coming off the back of a spectacular first round knockout win over Bowyn Morgan in December. The 26-year-old is now ranked inside the top 10 with all major sanctioning bodies.

Hogan on the other hand represents a big challenge for Tszyu having fought a vast majority of his career at super welterweight, but most recently stepping up to take on WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo in December 2019. He enters the ring tonight with a record of 28-3-1.

Boxing fans can watch the Steel City Showdown live and with better access to all of the action than ever before, thanks to Main Event showcasing the fight on Foxtel and Kayo.

Read on to see how you can watch it where you are.

Tszyu vs Hogan live stream: start time

The Tszyu vs Hogan card starts tonight at 7pm AEDT, and features two title fights in the lead up to the main event. If you're not watching in Sydney or Melbourne you'll need to tune in from the following times to see the whole card:

Brisbane - 6pm

Adelaide - 6:30pm

Perth - 4pm

Darwin - 5.30pm

UK - 8am GMT

US - 4am EDT

Tszyu and Hogan are set to start their ring walks for the main event around 10:30pm AEDT / 11:30am GMT / 7:30am EDT.

Tszyu vs Hogan live stream: how to watch in Australia

Tszyu vs Hogan live stream: how to watch overseas

For Aussies who subscribe to streaming services like Kayo, you’ll find these don’t work if you head overseas on holiday - or if you're currently living abroad.

For those who want to access the Main Event while overseas, your best option is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This should let you access your local coverage as you would back home. You'll still need to purchase the bout through Kayo or Foxtel, but be sure you're linked up to a VPN first.

T3's tech experts have ranked the best VPNs for the everyday user

Full fight card

Tszyu and Hogan will battle it out for the right to take on the WBO's current champion, Brian Castano (Image credit: Kayo)