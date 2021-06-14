This unlimited SIM only deal is perfect for an Amazon Prime Day phone upgrade

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up next week and that means that there are going to be loads of great phone deals on offer.

Top handsets will be available SIM free at vastly reduced price points, and they'll just need partnering with one of the best SIM only deals to deliver a superb mobile experience.

Well, on cue, Smarty has reduced the price on its unlimited everything SIM only deal down to just £16 per month. That's £16 per month for unlimited calls, texts and data. And the really great thing about this SIM only deal is that it is completely contract free.

The low price and unlimited allowances are obvious high points for this deal, but for us here at T3 it is the fact that it also comes with a 30-day rolling plan that you can cancel at any time that is the real cherry on the top of the SIMO cake. This means that if you ever find a better SIM only plan then you simply click a few buttons to cancel and you're free to upgrade elsewhere. That's ultimate freedom.

This SIM package will be ideal for anyone who is currently out of contract and is looking to go SIM only while not spending much at all each month. This SIM only plan doesn't deliver 5G data, and that is a consideration to muse on, but if you don't have a 5G phone or don't live in an area with 5G (still, depressingly, the vast majority of the UK), then this SIM plan will be ideal.

The full details of this just in time for Amazon Prime Day Smarty SIM only deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

If you like the sound of unlimited data, texts and calls but do have a 5G phone and/or do live in a 5G area, then you should absolutely check out this rival unlimited deal from UK network Three. This deal does include 5G data and also costs only £10 per month for the first 6 months, but it does demand a two-year contract commitment and the price goes up to £20 per month after the first six.

SIM only plan from Three | 24-month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £10 per month (first 6 months), £20 per month after

So you don't get the walk-away freedom of the Smarty deal above, but this unlimited data, calls and texts SIM only deal from Three does deliver 5G data. You'll also only pay £10 per month for the first six months of this 24-month plan, which is very affordable. The price then goes up to £20 per month for the remainder of the contract.View Deal

If you like the sound of 5G data from Three but don't like that 24-month contract, then Three also has this deal on offer, too. It delivers the same unlimited everything package but comes with a 12-month contract instead of a 24-month one.

SIM only plan from Three | 12-month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

More great SIM only value here from Three sees the network offer unlimited everything for just £16 per month. You don't have walk away at any time freedom, though, with a 12-month contract in place. Still, 5G data from one of the UK's best networks for such a low price is a great deal.View Deal

For even more great SIM only deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day be sure to check out T3's authoritative SIMO deals comparison chart below, which lists the very best offers currently available in the UK. What's so good about the chart is that is allows you to filter by a myriad of different things depending on what is most important to you, including contract length, monthly price, data allowance, texts allowance, calls allowance, network, product name and more.