This stunning limited edition TAG Heuer Autavia celebrates Jack Heuer's 85th birthday

TAG Heuer's iconic Autavia, favoured by racing drivers in the 1960s and revived in 2017, has been given a Limited Edition model to celebrate the 85th Birthday of Jack Heuer.

The timepiece has been designed by Jack himself. It captures the spirit of the golden age of motor racing, managing to be both faithful to its roots and modern at the same time.

The vintage silver dial features a retro Heuer logo, and is encircled by a black aluminium notched bezel.

The contrasting colour scheme and vintage details are really quite striking, but how has the piece been modernised?

Well, for a start, the 2017 chronograph is more imposing than its ancestor, measuring 42mm in diameter compared to 39mm of the 60s model.

The insides have been updated as well, now featuring a self-winding calibre, power reserve of 80 hours, date at 6 o'clock, and water resistance of up to 100 metres.

To finish it off, the TAG Heuer Autavia Limited Edition features a "grains of rice" steel bracelet for a vintage feel.

In reference to the Autavia, Jack Heuer said: "The story of the Autavia is a rich drama, full of twists and turns. It is one of my proudest achievements to have successfully converted chronographs into the Autavia wristwatch in 1962, so this collection has a special place in my heart: It was the very first timepiece that I designed, and today I am proud to present the last watch that I have created!"

The TAG Heuer Autavia Jack Heuer is limited to 1932 pieces (a reference to the year of Jack's birth).

The number 1/1932 of the Limited Edition will be auctioned as part of the “Heuer Parade”, organised by Phillips on the 11th of November in Geneva.

