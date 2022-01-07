This CES 2022 gadget cools or heats your bed to the exact temperature you sleep best at

Getting your bed at a comfortable temperature can have a big impact on the quality of your sleep. So much so, that most of today's best mattress brands invest heavily in making sure their beds sleep cool and don't trap body heat. At CES 2022, ChiliSleep has debuted two new products that could change the game when it comes to regulating your nighttime body temperature.

The Dock Pro and sleepme Insight sleep tracker are designed to work together to deliver the perfect night's sleep – heat-wise, at least. In short, it's a mattress cooling pad that works in conjunction with a tracker and uses machine learning to keep you at the optimum temperature all night. Dreamy.

(Image credit: Chillisleep)

ChiliSleep's mattress topper works in a similar way to the genius Eight Sleep mattress in that it contains water-filled channels that can be cooled or warmed via an under-bed control unit. The new iteration of the unit promises to be both quieter and cooler than its predecessors.

Perhaps the more exciting part is the new slimline tracker – that's the sleepme Insight bit – that fits underneath your mattress and monitors your heart and breathing rates, and uses this info to determine what your sleep cycle looks like; whether you're experiencing deep sleep or REM sleep, and so on. That almost-real-time data can then be fed into sleepme's machine learning algorithms, which will learn what temperature delivers the sleep for you specifically, and then adjust its cooling and heating patterns just for you. Don't worry, you can set the temperature manually, too, if you want.

(Image credit: Chillisleep)

“This is a complete game changer. Because every person sleeps differently, and can require unique habits to help them achieve optimal sleep, each user benefits from personalised temperature adjustments," says Robbie Falls, Sleepme VP of Product.

Most of today's best sleep trackers are still wrist-based, which can be uncomfortable to wear overnight. Part of the appeal of the Insight tracker is that it's completely unobtrusive. It's an approach that we saw in another interesting CES product: Sengled's health monitoring smart bulb, which includes sensors that can monitor your sleep and vital statistics from afar.

Sleepme has also announced a new membership scheme called sleepme+, which it sounds like you'll have to subscribe to in order to unlock those smart temperature features. For your monthly fee, you'll also get personalised guides and resources to improve your sleep habits over time.

To begin with, the Dock Pro sleep system will only be available as part of a bundle with a 12-month sleepme+ subscription, for a special price starting at $1,299. That's available to preorder now, with shipping estimated for the end of March.