This Philips air fryer is getting a Black Friday-grade deal right now

Air fryers are hugely popular these days and are sure to show up in their droves among the best Black Friday deals in late November's Black Friday sales. In fact, they may have to rename it Black Fry-day. However, why wait that long? This fine Philips air fryer has had its priced slashed to almost its lowest ever price on Amazon today.

If you want to go even larger, there's also money of the Philips Air Fryer XXL – now just £250, down from £320.

Also known as Philips HD9261/90 – nice and easy to remember, that – this air fryer is 'extra large' for family-sized portions of healthily cooked chips, chicken, meats vegetables and anything else you can cook in an oven.

This air fryer uses a fan and heating element to cook whatever you put in it using only a tiny amount of fat, yet gives a flavour and texture similar to frying. Who could resist? For one day earlier this year, you could find this miracle of food science for £130 but other than that, it's the lowest price on this air fryer ever. Deal ends today. View Deal

Why you should buy a Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large HD9261/90

A Philips air fryer sits proudly atop our list of the very best air fryers. Not this one, admittedly but this one is a very close relative to the Philips Air Fryer XXL. Like that behemoth, the Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large HD9261/90 is easy to use, easy on the eye and good for your cardiovascular system thanks to its low-fat cooking ways. Via Philips' own app you can gain access to 300+ meals that can easily be put together and cooked in the air fryer. Or you can experiment with your own recipes, of course. Anything that you could fry, roast or bake can be done in an air fryer.

The 1.2kg capacity is enough for up to 5 portions of food – depending on how greedy/hungry your family and friends are. The digital temperature control goes as high as 200°C, with rapid air technology meaning few meals cooked in the Essential Extra Large take longer than half an hour. Crucially, this air fryer is also easy to clean, with key parts such as the main food container being dishwasher safe. That's a relief, I can tell you.

Amazon bills this as a Deal of the Day which means, in theory, it should end today. That isn't always how it works out in actuality, but do you really want to take the risk? Thought not.

