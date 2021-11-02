This Philips air fryer is getting a Black Friday-grade deal right now

Cook delicious meals quickly and more healthily – up to 90% less fat – with the Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large nearly £100 off

Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large
(Image credit: Philips)
Duncan Bell

By Last updated

Air fryers are hugely popular these days and are sure to show up in their droves among the best Black Friday deals in late November's Black Friday sales. In fact, they may have to rename it Black Fry-day. However, why wait that long? This fine Philips air fryer has had its priced slashed to almost its lowest ever price on Amazon today.

• Buy Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large for £140 | Was £230 | Save £90 (39%) at Amazon

If you want to go even larger, there's also money of the Philips Air Fryer XXL – now just £250, down from £320.

Also known as Philips HD9261/90 – nice and easy to remember, that – this air fryer is 'extra large' for family-sized portions of healthily cooked chips, chicken, meats vegetables and anything else you can cook in an oven.

Image

Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large HD9261/90 £140 | Was £230 | Save £90 (39%) at Amazon
This air fryer uses a fan and heating element to cook whatever you put in it using only a tiny amount of fat, yet gives a flavour and texture similar to frying. Who could resist? For one day earlier this year, you could find this miracle of food science for £130 but other than that, it's the lowest price on this air fryer ever. Deal ends today.

View Deal

Why you should buy a Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large HD9261/90

Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large

(Image credit: Philips)

A Philips air fryer sits proudly atop our list of the very best air fryers. Not this one, admittedly but this one is a very close relative to the Philips Air Fryer XXL. Like that behemoth, the Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large HD9261/90 is easy to use, easy on the eye and good for your cardiovascular system thanks to its low-fat cooking ways. Via Philips' own app you can gain access to 300+ meals that can easily be put together and cooked in the air fryer. Or you can experiment with your own recipes, of course. Anything that you could fry, roast or bake can be done in an air fryer.

• You can find out more by reading our story, What is an air fryer? 

The 1.2kg capacity is enough for up to 5 portions of food – depending on how greedy/hungry your family and friends are. The digital temperature control goes as high as 200°C, with rapid air technology meaning few meals cooked in the Essential Extra Large take longer than half an hour. Crucially, this air fryer is also easy to clean, with key parts such as the main food container being dishwasher safe. That's a relief, I can tell you.

Amazon bills this as a Deal of the Day which means, in theory, it should end today. That isn't always how it works out in actuality, but do you really want to take the risk? Thought not. 

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals

TOPICS
Deals
Duncan Bell
Duncan Bell

Duncan has been writing about tech for almost 15 years and fitness ever since he became middle aged and realised he could no longer rely solely on his boyish good looks. He used to be on telly loads, but an unfortunate incident put a stop to that, so he now largely contents himself with telling people, "I used to be on the TV, you know."
Pre-lockdown Duncan was widely regarded as the best-dressed man ever to work for T3 – admittedly not saying much. Post-lockdown he is looking forward to wearing clothes other than shorts and hoodies again very soon, assuming he can still fit into them. He currently writes about cycling, fitness tech that isn’t too heavy, and all things kitchen and home related. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.