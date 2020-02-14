This is the best Valentine's Day same day flower delivery deal for February 14

Each year T3 rates the very best Valentine's Day flowers available, ordering bouquets of flowers from the UK's top flower delivery companies and then reporting on the quality delivered to us.

As such, we know for a fact that same-day flower delivery specialists Interflora not only can deliver Valentine's Day flower bouquets today, on February 14, but that the flowers delivered are top rate.

Interflora can offer such fast, same day flower delivery, as it is one of the few brands that partners with local florists, meaning that flowers can be in a Valentine's hand just three hours after ordering.

When reviewing Interflora's Dreamy Damson Hand-tier bouquet we rated its delivery as 10/10 and freshness as 10/10, stating that "our Interflora bouquet was hand-delivered, on-time and – unlike others – not in a cardboard box, which meant the flowers were still looking very perky and fresh when we got them."

This is why this is the best same day Valentine's Day flower delivery deal available, it offers the best delivery service and the freshest flowers.

Interflora currently has 25% cut off the price of certain Valentine's Day flower bouquets, too. The full details of Interflora's same day flower delivery can be viewed below:

Interflora | Same-day Valentine's Day flower delivery | 25% off select bouquets | Available now

