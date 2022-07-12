This is the best TV deal of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Samsung's flagship QN90A Neo QLED has 47% off in the Amazon sale

I've spent the last day scouring through Prime Day deals for the best TVs going – I've even been live-blogging for the most up-to-date 4K, 8K and FHD TV discounts – and have landed upon the one which, for me, is the very best buy in Amazon's annual sale for 2022. 

I am talking about Samsung's flagship, the QN90A, which is the company's Neo QLED panel type, delivering next-generation brightness that's well beyond its OLED competition and will make for great daytime and nighttime viewing, whatever your room's lighting conditions.

It's not the very cheapest model in the sale, but this level of discount makes for a great purchase if you want a set that's up there among the very best, without paying through the nose for the privilege. 

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 55-inch: was £1499, now £799 at Amazon (save £700)

If you want bright, colourful and the best design all wrapped into one then you want a Samsung QLED. 

This one, 2021's flagship QN90A, is a stellar set which ticks all the top-end boxes for your TV needs. 

The 55-inch model is almost half price this Prime Day, too, which makes it a killer buy in this year's Amazon sale. 

Yes, I know, it's 2021's flagship model, rather than the QN90B (or QN95B) that headlines the 2022 lineup (see that all-important B in the product name there?). 

But, really, the generation jump between one and the next, while certainly apparent when it comes to anti-reflection and some processing, just isn't going to be big enough for most people to warrant not making the big savings that come with buying the older panel. 

What's assured in buying the flagship model is that you're future-proofed; protected when it comes to compatibility with the latest formats, including VRR and ALLM for next-gen gaming, 

Mike Lowe

Tech Editor at T3, Mike handles all things tech – from phones, tablets and laptops, to gaming and computing. He's been working as a consumer technology journalist for the best part of 15 years, previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, and has provided freelance work to publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more over the years. In addition to his tech expertise, Mike is also a bit of a travel fiend, having travelled the globe extensively for both personal and work-related pursuits. You'll always find him setting up a new mobile phone, or critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next get-away. 

