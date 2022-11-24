This Android phone with a 108MP camera is just £149 in the Black Friday sale!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Black Friday deals often include a range of great deals on cheap phones. We've seen stacks of them already, covered in our Black Friday deals live blog.

But all of those seem meagre in comparison to this, which may well be the best phone deal we see this year. The Redmi Note 10 Pro was already a brilliant value smartphone, thanks to its large AMOLED display and a staggering 108MP main camera sensor.

It just got even better, with a huge discount that makes it even better value for money.

(opens in new tab) Redmi Note 10 Pro: was £279 , now £149 at Very (opens in new tab)

The Note 10 Pro offers everything you need in a phone at a very attractive price. More than that though, it offers a lot of really attractive features that punch far above its weight – just look at that 108MP camera! If you need a phone without breaking the bank, this should be your first port of call.

If you're on the lookout for a bargain Android phone, you're spoilt for choice right now. Just yesterday, I wrote about the Nothing Phone (1) dropping to £349.99 at Amazon, while another great deal saw the Google Pixel 6 Pro drop to its lowest ever price.

But I still think this is a better offering for most people. That camera alone is worth more than £149 – it takes stunning photos that are rich with detail. The colour balance and saturation, which is so often the downfall of cheaper camera phones, is great too.

Elsewhere, battery life is really good. Our reviewer managed to get through a full day of use, and still had 50% battery. Even in the modern age, where battery life has gotten much better, that's impressive.

Inside, you'll find 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a Snapdragon 732G powering everything. Those aren't flagship specs, but they're more than capable of handling most tasks with ease.

Honestly, I don't think we're going to see a better deal for a cheap phone this year. If you're on the hunt for one – maybe as a Christmas gift for a teenager, or to upgrade your own device – this is where I'd put my money.