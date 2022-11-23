This stylish Android phone is just £349.99 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One thing that you'd bet your house on being part of the best Black Friday deals is a great phone deal. We haven't even reached the Black Friday weekend proper, yet, but great deals are still flying around everywhere.

One that caught my eye sees the Nothing Phone (1) drop to an even cheaper price. When we tested the Phone (1), our reviewer called it a "good value-for-money device" that stood out thanks to an impressive camera array.

(opens in new tab) Nothing Phone (1): was £399 , now £349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When a device which was already great value drops to its lowest price ever, it's bound to turn a few heads. That is exactly what the Nothing Phone is doing. For £349.99, you get an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus a dual 50MP rear camera array. Bargain!

The design of the Nothing Phone is certain to turn heads. That may be a good or a bad thing depending on who you are, but it definitely gives the device a personality.

The back panel is transparent, showing off some of the devices' internal components in a very industrial way. It's the sort of phone you'd expect to see in the hands of the villain in a modern action movie – you know, the type that builds a bunker entirely out of concrete and has a room with nothing but a chair in it.

The whole design is very minimal, so it's a pleasant surprise when you find out that the Nothing Phone is packing some solid specs. The Snapdragon 778+ is on power duties – a very capable mid-range chip that will handle all but the most extreme of uses. Two cameras on the rear of the device take care of all of your shot-taking. They're both 50MP sensors – a Sony IMX766 as the main, and a Samsung JN1 for ultra-wide duties.

And of course, you have the Glyph. For the uninitiated, Glyph is an array of lights on the back that can flash in different patterns to tell you who is calling, while also acting as a flash light for close up photography and videography. It's definitely a marmite feature, but the utility is there. Plus, the faux-neon aesthetic plays into the industrial minimalist design beautifully.

At this price, the Nothing Phone (1) is a great deal. If you're in the market for a cheap phone, this should be near the top of your list.