Google Pixel 6 Pro drops to lowest-ever price in this Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Black Friday sales are kicking off with discounts on virtually everything and anything you could imagine across the whole world wide web. They'll be running until the best Cyber Monday deals end on the 28th of November so you'll need to act quickly to make the most out of them.

If you've been holding off on buying new tech then you've done the right thing because the best Black Friday deals in 2022 feature everything from phones to wireless speakers and everything in between.

Proving that's the case is this. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has dropped to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. You can buy one for only £579.40 right now - that's down from £849 before, a jaw-dropping discount of almost £270.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: £849 £579.40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google's 2021 flagship smartphone has had its price slashed by 32% so it's the cheapest it has ever been right now. Expect a slick design, a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ display as well as a really advanced camera system with loads of smarts you won't get elsewhere.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6 Pro

Despite being about a year old, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is still every bit the flagship smartphone. Having scored a whopping 5-stars in the Google Pixel 6 Pro review, it was one of the best phones in the world until it was pushed out of the limelight by its successor - the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

What sets it apart from the crowd is its Google Tensor chipset which was made to handle all of Google's AI-based features like the Adaptive Battery and Interpreter Mode, as well as impressive camera features like the Magic Eraser that can remove unwanted objects from your photos. This isn't necessarily a phone powerful enough for hardcore gaming but it comes loaded with countless smarts that you don't get anywhere else.

Aside from that, this Android phone has a lot going for it including a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, a long-lasting battery and a sophisticated 3-lens camera system. Even the design looks pretty premium with a glossy two-tone glass back and sharp, angular edges around the frame.