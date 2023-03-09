These Nothing Phone (2) renders look absolutely stunning

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since the launch of the Nothing Phone (1), Carl Pei's post-OnePlus project has gone from strength to strength. The brand has gained considerable popularity as an iPhone alternative which is fashionable and functional in equal measure.

It's undoubtedly one of the best cheap phones on the market, and it looks set to be joined by a more premium stablemate. In a recent interview, Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) was in the works, and would build on the success of the original with better specs and features.

We've since heard some leaked specs about the Nothing Phone (2) – 12GB of RAM is said to be on board, with 256GB of storage and the option to boost the RAM virtually using unused storage space. It's also said to pack a 120Hz AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate, and house a 5,000mAh battery.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 4RMD) (Image credit: 4RMD) (Image credit: 4RMD)

It's also set to see a huge processor upgrade. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is rumoured to be powering things – not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 we hoped for, but still an almighty good chipset.

Now, popular content creator 4RMD (opens in new tab) has put together a concept video for the Nothing Phone (2). The clip, which is around two minutes long, shows a familiar looking design, with the infamous glyph lighting on the rear of the device.

This time, though, the glyph has full RGB capabilities, and can be seen cycling through colours in the video. It also houses a three-camera array on the rear of the device, with a 50MP units covering wide, ultrawide and telephoto duties.

Elsewhere, the bezels are thinner than on the original, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus covers the front and back panels. The display is listed at 6.65-inches and has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The video lists the device as starting from just $599 which is in line with other leaks we've seen recently.

It's worth noting that this is just a concept video – the features listed within it haven't been officially confirmed by Nothing. But it's certainly a cool concept.

I personally hope Nothing are paying attention, because a phone with this feature set at this price point would be a serious competitor. Okay, it might not totally stack up against the best Android phones on the market right now, but from a price-to-performance perspective, it could have a lot of users intrigued. There's no confirmed launch date for the Nothing Phone (2) just yet, but it is expected this year.