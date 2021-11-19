Theragun vs Hyperice Black Friday Sale: who has the best massage gun deals?

Black Friday is probably the best time to buy a new massage gun. These percussive massage devices are hard to justify from a price point of view but thanks to these excellent Black Friday deals from Therabody and Hyperice, getting a new massage gun for a reasonable price has never been cheaper.

Without a doubt, Therabody and Hyperice are two of the best message gun brands in the world and their Black Friday fitness deals are worth considering, even if you never really looked into percussive massage techniques before. Both companies offer a range of different massage tools, including massage guns and vibrating foam rollers, which could make it difficult to choose the right one for your needs.

To help you with the decision, we compared the different devices to decide which is best for who. You'll find the best Black Friday deals in our dedicated hub and we also have a roundup of the best Garmin deals, best Fitbit deals and best Wiggle Black Friday deals.

(Image credit: Therabody )

Best Black Friday massage gun deal overall: Theragun PRO

Was £549, now £369 at Therabody (Was $599, now $399 in the US)

It would be silly to buy a Theragun PRO at full price unless you're a massage therapist or an athlete. It's absolute overkill for most people: you probably won't be able to make the most of the extra-long battery life, the powerful motor or the customisable speed range.

However, at this price point, it's essentially cheaper than the Elite at full price. Even if you won't use this massage gun to its full potential, it's a nice thought that if you ever need a stronger device for warming up muscles or easing stiffness, you already have it.

(Image credit: Hyperice)

Best mid-range massage gun Black Friday deal: Hyperice Hypervolt 2

Was £299, now £259 at Hyperice (Was $299, now $249 in the US)

The Hypervolt 2 is hands down the quietest full-size massage gun on the market today. It has an improved ergonomic design, reduced weight and is now Integrated with HyperSmart which provides step-by-step expert guidance through the Bluetooth connected Hyperice App.

It's like having a massage therapist at your fingertips all the time.

(Image credit: Therabody)

Best portable massage gun deal on Black Friday: Theragun mini

Was £175.00, now £149.00 at Therabody (Was $199, now $174 in the US)

It's funny to call the mini a portable massage gun; it's not like other massage gubs are wired into the wall or too heavy to carry around. That said, the Theragun mini is indeed the smallest Theragun and therefore is the easiest to carry around.

For this price, it's well worth a look. Read our full Theragun mini review for more info about this small yet (comparatively) powerful massage device.

(Image credit: Therabody)

Best vibrating foam roller deal on Black Friday: Theragun Wave Roller

Was £125.00, now £79.00 at Therabody (Was $149, now $99 in the US)

Although they are not specifically advertised as such, vibrating foam rollers are mainly beneficial for runners, cyclists and people who tend to work out using their lower limbs.

It's not impossible to roll your upper body with these pulsating sausages, but they are generally firmer than their foam counterparts, making them less ideal to ease a stiff back and almost impossible to roll the lats, for example.

For this price, though, the Wave roller is almost irresistibly cheap so if you ever fancied trying vibrating rollers out, now is the time to do so.

Theragun vs Hyperice Black Friday Sale: who's the winner?

It's clear that Therabody dominates Black Friday with its excellent massage gun and vibrating roller deals. However, Hyperice's deals are not to be frowned upon either, they are just not quite as competitive.

