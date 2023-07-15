The new Barbie X Fossil watches are giving me serious childhood nostalgia

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Watch brand Fossil recently unveiled a new collaboration with none other than Barbie. Inspired by Barbie’s style archives, Fossil has launched a new limited edition collection of watches , jewellery and accessories and it’s giving me all the childhood nostalgia.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past couple months, chances are you’ve heard about the new Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, everyone is excited about Barbie… but I’ve mostly been enjoying the new collaborations that have come out. From the Barbie X Superga shoe range to the Barbie X NYX makeup line, this latest collection will appeal to Barbie and watch lovers alike.

I was very surprised to hear that Fossi was teaming up with Barbie, although I shouldn’t have been too shocked. Fossil has had some fun collaborations this year, including a limited edition Star Wars collection that paid homage to the iconic characters and symbols from the franchise.

Now to celebrate the most anticipated movie release of the year and the iconic doll, Fossil has partnered with Barbie to release a new collection of limited edition watches, rings, necklaces, bags and key rings. My eye was immediately drawn to the two standout watches from the collection, both of which are customisable and interchangeable.

The first watch (and the one I have my eye on) is the Barbie X Fossil Limited Edition Three-Hand Date Black LiteHide Leather Watch. With this watch, Fossil has taken its popular Raquel watch and given it the Barbie treatment. The rectangular white satin dial is complete with Barbie’s most recognisable icons, including the iconic Barbie logo at the centre of the watch face and charms on the strap.

(Image credit: Fossil)

Measuring 23mm, the Raquel Barbie watch has a three hand Quartz movement, with Roman numerals to mark the times and a date window at the 6 o’clock position. The black leather strap is what makes it stand out with Barbie-inspired charms, including a custom-cut crystal flower, bright pink high heeled shoe, logo-printed jumper, roller skate and classic car.

The second watch is a special edition of the Fossil Carlie watch, called the Barbie X Fossil Limited Edition Three-Hand Black LiteHide Leather Watch and Interchangeable Strap Box Set. This circular timepiece has a similar three hand movement to the Raquel but differs with its 28mm size and silver sunray dial. The Barbie logo is displayed on the dial, as is the Barbie head silhouette.

What makes the Carlie Barbie watch so exciting is its interchangeable strap and chevron topring, inspired by Barbie’s 1959 black and white swimsuit. Wearers can choose between the black and white topring or the pink topring with sparkles and Barbie lettering. For straps, the watch can be customised with a black leather strap with flowers or a hot pink strap.

As someone who loved Barbie growing up, these Fossil limited edition watches are really reminding me of my childhood and I’m sure Barbie collectors and fans will love to get their hands on one or both of these timepieces. Both watches are available on the Fossil website, with the Raquel Barbie watch costing £289 and the Carlie priced at £259.