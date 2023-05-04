The Fossil X Star Wars limited edition watches are out of this galaxy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

To celebrate May the Fourth 2023 aka Star Wars Day, watch brand Fossil has collaborated with Star Wars to launch an exciting range of limited edition watches and jewellery. May the Fourth is every Star Wars lover's favourite day to celebrate and enjoy the franchise, and these new watches (opens in new tab) are sure to appeal to new and old fans alike.

Best known for its fashionable and affordable watches, Fossil is honouring 40 years of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by releasing 11 limited and special edition timepieces. The Fossil X Star Wars watches (opens in new tab) which went on sale today are exceptionally crafted with a close attention to detail to pay homage to iconic characters and symbols from Star Wars.

The 11-piece collection is broken up into six limited edition watches and five special edition watches. The former six timepieces are designed in celebration of Star Wars' most loved characters with each watch individually numbered and showcasing comic book style illustrations.

Priced between £269 - £379, shoppers can choose between Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and C-3PO inspired watches. What’s the most exciting about this collection is that they don’t immediately strike you as being related to Star Wars. Each watch has a classic design with playful colours and intricate dials, and it’s only when you look closely that you’ll notice their connection to Star Wars.

The Luke Skywalker watch is the best example of this, as the dial shows off both the light and dark sides of the Force with white and black colouring which runs diagonally through the dial. The watch face is complete with a green lume Lightsaber as the second hand and an invisible blue lume lightning that glows in the dark. When you flip it over, the caseback has a cartoon graphic of Luke Skywalker and it sits on the wrist with a gunmetal case and black leather strap.

L: Luke Skywalker watch / C: Leia Organa watch / R: C-3PO watch (Image credit: Fossil)

Another standout limited edition piece from the Fossil X Star Wars collection is the C-3PO automatic stainless steel watch. The square-shaped case has a C-3PO inspired dial with exposed automatic movement so you can see the inner workings of the watch. The gold stainless steel case is complete with a silver lug that matches C-3PO’s silver leg and the caseback features an etched cartoon of C-3PO and the Star Wars logo.

The Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca and R2-D2 timepieces are similarly impressive with cartoon prints on the case backs and colouring and materials that connect to the character. For example, the Chewbacca watch has a debossed fur texture on the dial and rivet details on the strap, reminiscent of the characters’ signature bandolier.

(Image credit: Fossil)

Alongside these six limited edition pieces, Fossil has also launched 5 special edition watches with comic book graphic dials and silicone straps. The faces on these watches are all about the character, making them a more obvious and in-your-face tribute to the Star Wars series. You can choose from Boba Fett, Storm Trooper, Darth Vader, R2-D2 and Star Wars logo designs, and each watch comes in a collectors classic tin. Prices on these watches are £159.