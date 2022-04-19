The Google Nest Hub hits its lowest ever price at John Lewis

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With an estimated 175 million smart homes around the world, almost every home you set foot in has a smart home device. Arguably the most popular smart home devices today are smart displays, like the Google Nest Hub.

Regarded as one of the best smart speakers on the market, the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) has been given a huge price cut from John Lewis. Originally priced at £89.99, the Google Nest Hub is now just £49.99, saving shoppers £40 (45%) on this premium smart display.

View the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) deal

Adding a smart display to your home is a great way to stay connected to your family, friends and other smart home devices. Smart displays offer so much to your household, whether you’re making a quick call, asking questions or adjusting the smart devices around your home.

The Google Nest Hub acts as the centre of your smart home operations and controls all your other smart devices and Google apps via touch or voice control. For example, you can watch streaming apps, see your favourite pictures from Google Photos, ask Google a question, change the temperature on your Nest thermostat and much more.

In our Google Nest Hub review , we commented that “it really impresses thanks to the sheer range of stuff it can do for you and with more features and more integrations month by month, it keeps getting better all the time.”

This Google Nest Hub discount from John Lewis takes it down to its cheapest ever price, beating out other competitors, including Argos and Currys . To view the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Google Nest deals .

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was £89.99, now £49.99 at John Lewis

The Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) helps you stay connected, entertained and informed. With Google Assistant, you can get up-to-date news and weather information, ask quick questions and have instructions read to you. The Google Nest Hub is also regarded as the best smart display for tracking your sleep if you’re interested in keeping it in your room. While the 7-inch touchscreen could be a little bigger for serious streaming, you can still use it to watch your favourite TV shows, videos and music.

For more Google Home deals and smart home devices, John Lewis also has an amazing money-saving deal on the Google Nest Hub Max. Just like the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen), the Google Nest Hub Max is also at its lowest ever price at just £159.99, saving shoppers £59.

While the Google Nest Hub Max is a little pricier than the Hub, it excels at smart home control, audio, video and smart assistant features. We gave it 5 stars in our Google Nest Hub Max review and it won the best smart speaker at the 2020 T3 Awards, so we’d definitely recommend it if you’re looking to upgrade your smart home.