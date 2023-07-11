The Fitbit Charge 5 has 40% off in Amazon Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re keen to get your hands on one of the best fitness trackers , that’s also excellent value for money, then the time is now, as the Fitbit Charge 5 has over 40% off in the Prime Day sale .

Although not the newest in the Fitbit family, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great starting ground for someone who’s keen to keep a close eye on their health and fitness levels. It can track your heart rate 24/7, monitor sleep, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), skin temperature, your breathing rate and Active Zone Minutes. It can also score your body's ability to recover/train through its Daily Readiness Score; has a built-in GPS, an optical heart rate sensor, an AMOLED touchscreen and a comfortable band that doesn't make you all itchy after an hour or so.

When we reviewed the Fitbit Charge 5 we were impressed with the revamped design from its predecessor (the Charge 4), including the touch-screen and its stunning AMOLED display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 lens, so it won't crack when you accidentally bump your wrist.

As we previously mentioned above, this Fitbit is a feature-rich fitness tracker that looks good, isn’t too big or bulky and is easy to use. The updated Infinity Band is also comfortable to wear for both exercising and sleeping. There may be newer Fitbit's out there with added extras, but if you're particularly looking for a fitness smart tracker, the Charge 5 is up there and one you know that you can definitely rely on.