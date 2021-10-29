The eBay pre Black Friday sale is LIVE! Top tech discounts in this 2-day sale...

With payday in mind, eBay has launched their pre Black Friday sale today, saving you money on top tech brands, including Apple, Dyson, Skullcandy and more.

Starting on Friday 29th October at 8am and running until Saturday 30th October at 23:59pm, you have TWO DAYS to take advantage of these great deals from eBay.

Whether you're starting your Christmas shopping early or want to treat yourself to some early Black Friday deals , there’s plenty up for grabs in this sale. This pre Black Friday flash sale is all about tech, so we’ve highlighted the top tech deals from eBay below for you to buy right now.

Top pre Black Friday tech deals on sale at eBay

Image Apple iPhone 12 – Refurbished | Was: £649.95 | Now: £539.95 | Saving: £110

Reviewed by T3 and rated as ‘excellent in almost every way’, the iPhone 12 is one of the best iPhones on the market today. It’s a powerful phone that’s quick and easy to use, has a high quality HDR screen and camera and is future-proofed with 5G. Available unlocked in all colours, the iPhone 12 is certified refurbished on eBay today, received directly from Apple with a 1 year warranty and light signs of use. Save £110 today on this early Black Friday deal. View Deal

Image Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer – Refurbished | Was: £239.99 | Now: £179.99 | Saving: £60

Dyson’s hair products are one of the most sought after stylers ever and we’re predicting many Dyson deals in the Black Friday sales. The Supersonic Hairdyer is up to eight times faster and half the weight of other top selling hairdryers. The heat control technology monitors the air temperature to prevent heat damage, giving you a salon-looking blow dry. Another refurbished item from eBay, this hairdryer is in pristine condition having been inspected, cleaned and refurbished to meet manufacturer specifications. View Deal

Image KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer with 4.8L Bowl in Ice Blue | Was: £389 | Now: £291.75 | Saving: £97.25

A must-have for any passionate baker, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer was voted by T3 as the best KitchenAid mixer 2021 . This mixer comes with two stainless steel bowls, whisk, dough hook and two flat beaters. A heavy duty mixer, this KitchenAid is perfect for all baking tasks and comes in 15 beautiful colours, including the Ice Blue which is in the eBay pre Black Friday sale. View Deal

Image Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum – Refurbished | Was: £389.99 | Now: £292.49 | Saving: £97.50

Another Dyson product that we’re raving about is the Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum. The Cyclone V10 is a powerful and effective vacuum cleaner that comes with multiple attachments for a deep and even clean. We expect to see lots of deals on Dyson vacuums like this one, so this good-as-new refurbished model is one you should bag immediately. View Deal

Image Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds & Charging Case | Was: £199.95 | Now: £94.95 | Saving: £105

If you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, the Beoplay E8 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are a strong choice. With long battery life, great sound quality and a customisable design, these earbuds are comfortable, wireless and come with its own charging case. View Deal

What does ‘certified refurbished’ mean?

If you’re new to eBay, it’s the leading online marketplace where you can buy and sell all types of products, including electronics, fashion, collectibles and more. Some of the products included in their early Black Friday sale are certified refurbished, meaning the product has been used before and restored to look and work like it’s brand new.

When you purchase a certified refurbished item, you can save up to 30% compared to the retail price of new goods and you’re covered by the eBay Money Back Guarantee. This is a more sustainable way of consuming that helps you save money and allows you to get your hands on premium products that you’ve been saving up for for ages!