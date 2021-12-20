The best last minute Christmas gifts for gamers

Looking for last-minute Christmas gift ideas for gamers? Whether they’re an Xbox fanatic or Nintendo Switch obsessed, we’ve narrowed down the best Christmas gifts for gamers, from headsets to monitors, controllers to games.

Gamers are incredibly easy to buy for as there are so many components to a gaming setup to add to. First, find out if they’re in need of an upgrade to any of their equipment, like their monitor, chair, headset, laptop and so on. If they’re all set on that front, look into the type of system they use. With Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC and legacy gaming systems to choose from, you can find almost anything they could possibly need, like consoles and PCs.

Finally, if all else fails find them a new game to play! Our resident gaming expert has reported on the best games of 2021 rated by the T3 team, so check that out for some inspiration.

For the best gaming Christmas gifts, keep reading for our top picks. We’ve also found the top retailers to shop for games in the UK and US, so you can find the best deals.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Rated the best gaming laptop by T3, the Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 offers a great gaming performance in a thin, light and compact model. If the person you’re buying for is an avid gamer, this laptop has an impressive battery life and runs on Ryzen 4000 processors with plenty of RAM. It’s definitely an investment laptop that they’ll use for years to come, so the price tag reflects its value.

LG UltraGear 27GL850-B

If they’re due an upgrade on their gaming monitor, the LG UltraGear 27GL850-B is one of the best gaming monitors on the market. The LG UltraGear offers excellent colours and contrast, 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 27” IPS LCD panel and a strong resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels for clear and crisp views and angles. The LG UltraGear truly excels in every area that you’d want it to.

MSI Optix MPG341CQR

If the gamer you’re buying for is more of a curved monitor fan, the MSI Optix MPG341CQR is a popular choice. The MSI Optix has a stylish design, impressive picture, an effective lighting system and connectivity options. We won’t lie to you, it’s an expensive monitor but one that will be used for a lifetime so it’s worth the investment. If you want a curved monitor at a more affordable price, check out our full list of best curved gaming monitors .

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset

Headsets or headphones are great Christmas gifts for gamers. SteelSeries is one of the most popular gaming brands, and the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset is one of the best gaming headsets available, especially for PlayStation 4 and 5 users. This headset offers amazing sound and a long battery life, plus it’s comfortable to wear for gamers who play for several hours. As well as being compatible with PS4 and PS5, these headphones can also work with Nintendo Switch, PC and Androids.

Razer DeathAdder V2

Given the highest award of the best gaming mouse by T3, the Razer DeathAdder V2 has an impressive 20,000 DPI resolution sensor, optical switches, programmable buttons and on–board memory profiles. While it may not be wireless, the Razer DeathAdder V2 has a super fast response time and the textured rubber buttons make it easy and comfortable to use.

SecretLab Titan Evo Chair

Speaking of comfort, the SecretLab Titan Evo gaming chair is one of the best gaming chairs available today. Gamers who sit for long periods of time will love this chair, with its in-built lumbar support system, memory foam pillows and ergonomic base. It has a clever design and feature set, so it’s the Christmas gift that keeps on giving!

Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller

If you’re looking for the best Xbox controller , look no further than the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller. This Nacon controller is packed full of features and is customisable, so you can really make it your own. This controller provides full button mapping support and you can save different profiles for different games and adjust almost every part of it, including stick responsiveness and vibration. An incredibly clever piece of tech that any Xbox gamer is sure to love.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Game

On to the games! One of the best PC games and an incredibly popular one too is Red Dead Redemption 2. It offers a truly cinematic experience and a huge game world. Gamers can play for hours with this game’s immersive story, characters and action.

Hades PS5 Game

One for the PS5 gamers , Hades makes escaping from the underworld incredibly fun and addictive. In Hades, gamers play as Zagreus, the son of Hades who must escape hell by reaching the surface. From all the reviews we’ve seen, this game is funny, sharp and the perfect amount of action that will have gamers playing for hours and hours.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Game