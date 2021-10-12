The best Garmin watch for kids receives a significant price cut ahead of Black Friday

This happens every year: you promise yourself you'll start Christmas shopping in time but alas, you end up panic buying (sic!) a few days before Christmas Day. How about you start in time in 2021? Get present shopping for the kids out of the way with this amazing Garmin vivofit Jr. 3 that'll save you over £30 instantly.

• Buy the Garmin vivofit Jr. 3 Fitness Tracker for Kids for £49, was £79.99, you save £30.99 (39%) at Amazon

The Garmin vivofit Jr. 3 is featured on T3's best smartwatch for kids guide and for a good reason! Among other benefits, this tiny smartwatch has a one-year battery life and gamifies fitness and health. What else can you ask for as a parent?

You can find even more Garmin watch deals on our dedicated deal roundup. Also, have a look at the Best Black Friday deals already available: the big date is going to be here sooner than you think.

Why should you buy the Garmin vivofit Jr. 3

The Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 sits somewhere in the middle of the market for price and features - and it does everything quite well. The colour screen might not be as crisp as the one found on the Garmin Venu 2 but it's good enough for a kids activity tracker.

Most importantly, you won't have to worry about the watch running out of juice anytime soon: the vivofit Jr.3 has a year-long battery life, the best in its class. The watch is also easy to navigate with a button on the side of the watch case.

Like most trackers, this one counts steps and records activities as active time. It's pretty accurate and the clear progress is pleasing.

As an example, once kids have logged 60 minutes of activity, they can access ‘adventures’ within the partner app on a parent’s phone. It’s a great idea and at times the watch can be quite educational, which will certainly please adults.