Best Black Friday deals 2022: early offers plus what to expect

Black Friday deals are some of the best discounts and offers you'll find all year, and with the holiday season gearing up now is the time to start looking for them. Plenty of retailers start dropping Black Friday sales early, and as expected you can already find some good early Black Friday deals available today.

Why are Black Friday deals showing so early, though? Well, there's a number of reasons, primarily due to the economy. Other factors however have played a big role in making retailers offer their Black Friday deals earlier than ever.

Most notably of which being how the pandemic played out the past two Black Friday sales (opens in new tab). Due to shipping constraints, stock issues, tight budgets and other issues, Black Friday deals are highly sought after and waited for. They usually bring with them the best discounts you'll find on major products, and in many cases bring one time exclusive offers.

This year Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) – the Amazon Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) pre-cursor – started on October 11. This means many of the deals we saw during last year's Black Friday sale and even this year's Prime Day are coming back for a second round for two days.

This is good news for those who missed out, or those who are hoping to handle their holiday shopping before the rush kicks in. That's why we'll be covering the best Black Friday deals right here throughout the coming weeks. Below you'll find some early Black Friday sales, some of the best Black Friday deals, and Black Friday shopping tips to help you get the most out of your holiday shopping.

Early Black Friday Deals & Sales

Every year, Black Friday deals and sales seem to show up earlier and earlier. This year, we're already seeing sales kick off as early as the beginning of September, and below you'll find who, and where, you can shop for early Black Friday deals.

(opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon has just announced its Prime Early Access Sale, an early Black Friday sale that'll feature tons of deals on electronics, toys, clothing, home goods, and more. This one kicks off early October, with two days full of savings. They are already some early deals to see, but the event officially starts October 11.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab (opens in new tab) If you're hoping to score a great deal on a gaming chair, Secretlab has already dropped early Black Friday deals. Offering Black Friday pricing on their Titan and Classic lines, get in early on the action with savings of up to $250 on select gaming chairs today.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy (opens in new tab) There's an excellent sale going on right now that features incredible discounts on Dell student and gaming laptops. Some of which are getting price cuts of up to $600 on Dell's latest and greatest.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo (opens in new tab) Head over today to Lenovo's Summer Clearance sale and you can save upwards of 70% off their top 2-in-1s, Chromebooks, and more. Some of the deals available match previous Black Friday sales, so definitely worth a look.

(opens in new tab) Cabela's (opens in new tab) Cabela's is running their seasonal Gear Up sale that features some great deals on hunting and outdoor gear. Save upwards of $100 on clothing, backpacks, rangefinders, and more.

(opens in new tab) Walmart (opens in new tab) Offering a great variety of deals on household essentials, along with great deals on gifts for the family, Walmart's Black Friday sale is a must-see for all shoppers. You can currently find some good savings on Halloween treats, but deals on home goods, appliances, and more are available right now.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 takes place on Friday, 25 November 2022 and then Cyber Monday follows it on Monday, 28 November. Expect Black Friday sales to begin around two weeks ahead of the holiday weekend, This means you'll see Black Friday deals and savings events show up anywhere from Friday November 11 all the way through the second week of December.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals this year

We've covered hundreds of Black Friday deals and savings events over the years, and with that knowledge we've discovered just where to find some of the best offers. Whether it be clothing, electronics, or games, we've compiled an extensive list of sales we've covered over the years that feature the best deals of Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Abt (opens in new tab)

Abt offers a massive selection of home appliances, furniture, tech and electronics including TVs, A/V equipment, and even projectors. The official Abt Black Friday sale should go live in November, but for now check out some of their top deals available today via the link below.

(opens in new tab) adidas (opens in new tab)

Already live and chock full of Black Friday deals on clothing and activewear, the adidas Black Friday sale is a must shop for those in need of some new threads cheap. You'll find deals on shoes, workout gear, and much more now through the end of November.

(opens in new tab) Adorama (opens in new tab)

With a special countdown page already in place, the photographer centric Adorama isn't featuring any Black Friday deals just yet. However, they have an extensive selection of deals on equipment well worth a brose. Once the official Adorama Black Friday sale kicks off, however, expect some impressive discounts on top camera and A/V equipment.

(opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a rumored Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) supposedly in the works, expect plenty of early Black Friday deals from Amazon in the coming weeks. As always, deals on just about everything you think of will be available. The official Amazon Black Friday sale, however, will most likely show up around early November. Until then, they've got plenty of solid deals to shop through right now.

(opens in new tab) Amerisleep (opens in new tab)

While Amerisleep regularly offers coupon codes that take upwards of $300 off or more, their Black Friday deals deliver an incredible value for the money. It's a top of the line bed-in-a-box mattress that come Black Friday is more than worth the buy. They've already dropped some early Black Friday deals, but expect the Amerisleep Black Friday sale to start around the end of October or early November.

(opens in new tab) Appliances Connection (opens in new tab)

Another online appliance superstore that features hundreds of deals on major appliances for kitchen and laundry, Appliances Connection offers a great batch of appliance bundle deals during their Black Friday sale. We won't officially see this one start until later this year, but the Appliances Connection Black Friday sale is a must-see for homeowners looking to do some upgrades.

(opens in new tab) Apple (opens in new tab)

Apple tends to offer incentives for buying their latest tech around Black Friday, including additional gift cards, discounts on earbuds, and more. If you're an iPhone fan, their Black Friday sale is well worth a look. The Apple Black Friday sale won't start for some time, and usually shows up in November.

(opens in new tab) Ashley Furniture (opens in new tab)

As far as home furniture deals are concerned, Ashley Furniture is a great place to check out during Black Friday sales. Offering a good mix of instant discounts as well as package deals, it'll be a must-shop if new furniture is on your wish list. The Ashley Furniture Black Friday sale usually starts around late October / early November.

(opens in new tab) Asics (opens in new tab)

Asics already offers a decent discount when you sign up to their newsletter, but their Black Friday sale will be a solid event for those in need of some shoes cheap. New styles will go on sale and old fashions will get major price cuts. The Asics Black Friday sale should start late October, but with how things are going we may see it start sooner.

(opens in new tab) Bass Pro Shop (opens in new tab) When it comes to outdoor gear and equipment, Bass Pro Shop is one of my favorites to browse. Their Black Friday sale usually includes some great discounts on camping gear, hunting gear, boating equipment, and much more. No early Black Friday deals just yet, but expect the Bass Pro Shop Black Friday sale to start sometime in early November.

(opens in new tab) B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

As the top destination for camera and A/V equipment online, B&H Photo's end of year savings event offers a great selection of deals on the latest camera tech. That's not all, however, as they have a decent selection of electronics including TVs, laptops, and more to check out. Expect the B&H Photo Black Friday sale to start sometime in November.

(opens in new tab) BEAR Mattress (opens in new tab)

Another great bed-in-a-box option that regularly offers discounts on their mattresses, BEAR will have a good mix of instant discounts and package offers to save on in the coming weeks. The BEAR Mattress Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, but expect it to show up in late October.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy (opens in new tab)

When it comes to deals on electronics, Best Buy is a must-shop destination. From TVs to laptops, video games and more, it'll be a top Black Friday deal location later this year. The Best Buy Black Friday sale isn't live for some time, but they've always got a solid selection of deals to shop.

(opens in new tab) Cabela's (opens in new tab)

One of the best stores for outdoor gear deals, Cabela's features a range of offers covering camping equipment, hunting gear, and more. Highly recommended if your an avid outdoorsmen in need of some new equipment on sale. The Cabela's Black Friday sale usually kicks off mid-November, so keep an eye out for more details on this one.

(opens in new tab) Cacoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

A bed-in-a-box mattress option for those who run hot at night, Cacoon mattresses are often on sale throughout the year thanks to a number of coupon codes and regular sales. Their Black Friday offering, however, is an incredible value. We'll see the Cacoon Black Friday sale start sometime in November if last year is anything to go off of.

(opens in new tab) Converse (opens in new tab)

One of my personal favorites, the Converse sale features a great selection of deals on shoes, clothing, and more. It's one of the best times to grab a pair of chucks, as they drop to some of their cheapest prices around Black Friday. The Converse Black Friday sale should drop sometime in late October.

(opens in new tab) Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell offers plenty of discounts throughout the year on their top machines, but Black Friday is special. Usually featuring doorbusters of around 70% off some of their best laptops, it's a must-see sale if you're in the market for a new machine. The Dell Black Friday sale usually starts in late October, but we'll have to wait and see for the exact start date.

(opens in new tab) Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Dick's offers a huge selection of sporting goods and outdoor gear cheap throughout the year, and thankfully they're still at it. However, their Black Friday deals include unbeatable prices on the latest activewear, workout equipment, and sporting goods. The Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday sale is expected to kick off sometime in November.

(opens in new tab) Forever 21 (opens in new tab)

A surprising variety of clothing for men and women goes on sale during Forever 21's Thanksgiving savings event. It was one of the top destinations last year, and I'm expecting it to be just as popular this year. The Forever 21 Black Friday sale usually starts around late October.

(opens in new tab) GameStop (opens in new tab)

With video game prices as high as they are, GameStop is a wonderful spot for finding top titles on sale for upwards of 50% off during their holiday savings events. Hopefully we'll see some good deals on the PS5! Expect to see GameStop's Black Friday sale start around late October.

(opens in new tab) Home Depot (opens in new tab)

As far as home improvement needs are concerned, Home Depot is a great place to shop during Black Friday. A great variety of deals on power tools, hardware, and more show up with discounts of up to 50% or more in some cases. Home Depot's Black Friday sale usually kicks off on the earlier side of November.

(opens in new tab) Lego (opens in new tab)

The Lego Black Friday sale is impressive to say the least, offering must-see deals on the latest sets. They even feature deals exclusive to the site, and aren't found anywhere else - including Amazon. The Lego Black Friday sale should start in early November.

Black Friday 2022 Deal Predictions

We've been covering Black Friday for well over a decade here at T3, helping our readers bag the best discounts and offers available each holiday shopping season. As such, we're very well placed to predict what sorts of deals we can expect this year in 2022. Below we've listed what we expect to happen on many key products and categories that we feel will be in high-demand in terms of deal hunters.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12: Shoppers should expect the iPhone 12 to be discounted significantly in the run-up to and during Black Friday thanks to the introduction of the iPhone 13. There will be plenty of deals on the iPhone 13, too, but in order to bag the phone for free or even cheap, then users will still have to trade in their old handset and shop around networks for the best deal.

Apple Watch, AirPods and iPads: From what T3 has heard in the Black Friday deals rumour mill, each one of these products are getting healthy discounts this winter shopping season. We're looking at $50 off the current-gen 10.2-inch iPad, while the new Apple Watch 7 launch leaves scope for the Apple Watch series 6 to fall. In terms of AirPods, we saw the cheapest ever price on them last Black Friday, and this year we're expecting another $10-20 to be cut off their price. AirPods Pro are also likely to get a price cut, while the 2020 MacBook Air is already being discounted.

4K TVs and OLED TVs: Expect 4K TV deals to frequently break through the $300 barrier this year, however, those panels will not be the best on the market. Mid-range 4K HDR panels will drop below $500, though, and especially from Chinese manufacturers like TCL. The real bargain hunters will no doubt be after 4K OLED TVs, though, and specifically those made by the kings of OLED LG. We think the 55-inch LG CX will drop below $1,000 this Black Friday, and will be one of the hero TV deals we see.

PS5 and Xbox Series X: This is really depressing information to write, but our sources say that it is still going to be really hard to buy a PS5 this winter holiday season. Needless to say, there won't be any discount on it, either. Scalpers and component shortages are still serious issues and while there will likely be PS5 stock going live over Black Friday, you're going to have to be very quick on the draw to bag it. Xbox Series X will be easier to buy, though, and we're expecting stock to be more available in the run-up to the holidays.

Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED: Expect a sizeable price drop on the Nintendo Switch as well as simply loads of bundle deals on the console. Switch Lite will also get the same treatment. We're expecting Switch Lite to ring in for under $180, and the Nintendo Switch could hit $250. The Nintendo Switch OLED won't be discounted, and just getting one could be tricky. Bundle deals on the Switch OLED could be the best bet for many gamers, as we're expecting a lot of retailers to load on games and accessories due to the limited stock (thereby shifting more products for the retailer).

Mattresses and beds: It is a well-known fact that November is the cheapest month of the year in terms of mattress deals, with only the new year sales coming close in terms of discount. Mattress deals hunters should expect $300-500 sliced off mattresses from brands like Nectar, Saatva and Purple, and similar amounts off bed frames, too. Pillows, mattress covers and bedding will also be available with big discounts applied. Key to bagging the best deals on Black Friday will be the use of deal codes, so look out for them on manufacture websites.

Headphones: Expect to see the in-demand Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancellers to get a strong but limited stock discount. However, the previous-gen XM3s could be the better buy, as we're expecting them to fall below the $200 mark. Beats by Dre headphones will likely also get large discounts, with the Solo Pro, Solo3 Wireless and Studio3 Wireless in line for cost carves. Bose, B&W and B&O will also be running Black Friday sales, so for the audiophile, the 2022 Black Friday sale is looking like a great time to upgrade.

Below you'll find live prices for a selection of products that we think are ripe for a Black Friday discount, and as you can see, some of the products are already on sale (but bear in mind that they may go back up in price before being reduced again for Black Friday).

Best Black Friday Deals FAQs

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday 2022 takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, November 22, 2022, and Cyber Monday follows it on Monday, November 23. Despite Black Friday having a fixed date, the deals will typically start to drop early to get shoppers excited, so expect the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) to begin around two weeks ahead of Black Friday 2022, from Friday, November 11. Black Friday signals the official start of the holiday shopping season. Each year, stores bring hundreds of deals and discounts on last-gen and current products. As with last year though, Black Friday sales may go even longer with some retailers stretching sales out for a full two months.

What should you expect for Black Friday 2022? In 2021, Black Friday kicked off early thanks to a complete shift in the holiday shopping season, morphing into a full two months of Black Friday sales and special events. For shoppers this meant non-stop savings for nearly eight weeks. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all kicked off in early October with early Black Friday deals, and just about everyone followed suit to get in on the action. If you're planning a major purchase or two then it might be worth holding off until you've seen the sort of prices that are available over the Black Friday weekend. We will of course be bringing you all the best Black Friday 2022 deals right here on the T3 website to save you from searching. In terms of tech, we can look forward to major price drops on smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, headphones, wearables, smart speakers, games consoles, digital cameras and more besides. Just about every category of gadget should be involved in the Black Friday 2022 sales extravaganza. Other categories we've seen covered in previous Black Fridays include deals on home, kitchen, beauty and jewellery items, so there really is something for everyone when it comes to picking through the discounts you can get hold of.

When should you start shopping for Black Friday deals? While many retailers will kick off their Black Friday saving events closer to the holiday weekend, it's a good idea to start shopping right now for a couple of reasons.

First, as many may have noticed last year as well as over the past 10 months since the 2020 holiday season, shipping has become a bit more tricky. Depending on what exactly you're hoping to buy this year, it may be tough for some sellers to guarantee arrival on or before Christmas.

Secondly, some items stock may be very limited this year. As we've seen with big ticket items like Sony's PS5, getting your hands on one of these has been a big challenge this year. Shortages in components and other oddities may limit stock or supply in some areas, so it's possible to expect delays because of this as well.

Thankfully, retailers are catching on to this and are starting their Black Friday sales a bit earlier than usual. It's rumored Amazon will kick something off sometime in October, but until we have concrete word on that it's possible we wont see their "official" Black Friday savings events until November.

I say "official" because in many cases there's deals already happening that are matching Black Friday prices throughout the month of October and November anyways. So smart shoppers can still save quite a bit ahead with early Black Friday deals just by checking out current deals and offers on their favorite site.

Almost all retail sites have a special spot dedicated to anything on clearance, open box discounts and even special savings events they may not announce. It never hurts to check early, and if this years holiday shopping season plans to follow suit from last year, it could save you quite the headache to start shopping now.

How many Black Fridays are there in 2022? There's only one Black Friday in 2022 this year, same as most years. While the pandemic of 2020 and 2021 changed the scheduling of most major sales days (including Prime Day), Black Friday isn't held down by a specific retailer or store to set the date. Standing on its own as the biggest sales day of the year, Black Friday 2022 will be at the same time as it's been since it's inception, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Some retailers may run their own "Black Friday" sales in earlier months, but in many cases the deals they offer don't quite match what you'll see during the actual Black Friday 2022 sale. You can still find great deals ahead of Black Friday of course, but if you want to truly save the most you'll want to hold tight until November comes around.

Is Black Friday actually on Friday? Yes! Black Friday always falls on the Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday. Hence the name, "Black Friday".

The term "Black Friday" comes from essentially the opportunity this particular day brings for retailers, giving them a chance to come out of the red and into the black when it comes to profits and revenue.

Throughout the year, retailers tend to run at a loss depending on what they prioritize and sell. With Black Friday just after Thanksgiving and right before the holiday season, it's a day (now month) of deals that you won't see any other time of the year.

Black Friday Shopping Tips

Should you shop for and buy Black Friday deals right now?

While there is a lot to consider this year, my advice for those who are unsure of how to answer this question is a simple one: yes.

Start your shopping right now, especially if you're looking to do your holiday gift buying. Black Friday in previous years was the time to do this as plenty of stock would be available and prices we're as good as they would get.

This year, however, there's going to be a few things that will impact just how well the holiday shopping season will perform. The giant machine that is eCommerce has many cogs in it, and if a single cog starts to wear down the entire machine starts to perform poorly.

Unfortunately, not just one but many of those cogs are running into issues right now which will impact how you shop. Here's just a few to point out:

Price Increases: Yes, you read this right. Many products are going to be increasing in price soon – and not just temporarily. Resources for manufacturing are becoming even tougher to obtain, more expensive to buy and even harder to find.



To offset the additional work needed, many manufacturers and retailers have had to increase the prices of the materials needed to produce certain products. You, the shopper, are going to foot the bill for this with increased pricing.





Yes, you read this right. Many products are going to be increasing in price soon – and not just temporarily. Resources for manufacturing are becoming even tougher to obtain, more expensive to buy and even harder to find. To offset the additional work needed, many manufacturers and retailers have had to increase the prices of the materials needed to produce certain products. You, the shopper, are going to foot the bill for this with increased pricing. Stock Shortages: While this hasn't hit too hard for some shoppers just yet, you may have started to notice that some of your favorite products have been out of stock for some time at your local store.



This is due to a myriad of reasons, from supply chain issues to material shortages. What you should take from this, however, is the fact that it may be tougher to find the products in stock that you want to buy this season.





While this hasn't hit too hard for some shoppers just yet, you may have started to notice that some of your favorite products have been out of stock for some time at your local store. This is due to a myriad of reasons, from supply chain issues to material shortages. What you should take from this, however, is the fact that it may be tougher to find the products in stock that you want to buy this season. Shipping Issues: If you've purchased anything online in the past six months, you've probably seen some sort of message that indicates extended shipping times. You've probably even had a package delayed a few times.



This is due to shipping companies running into problems of their own, from worker shortages to resource problems. This is going to impact the holiday shopping season in a big way and as a smart shopper you should be ready for it. While retailers can guarantee a product gets shipped by a certain day, they cannot guarantee it'll arrive by a certain date anymore.





If you've purchased anything online in the past six months, you've probably seen some sort of message that indicates extended shipping times. You've probably even had a package delayed a few times. This is due to shipping companies running into problems of their own, from worker shortages to resource problems. This is going to impact the holiday shopping season in a big way and as a smart shopper you should be ready for it. While retailers can guarantee a product gets shipped by a certain day, they cannot guarantee it'll arrive by a certain date anymore. Bot Buyers: For those who aren't familiar with these, whenever a highly anticipated product is launched bots are designed to automatically buy stock as quickly as possible. These bots then turn around and resell the product at a ridiculous markup to those who got shafted in the first place.



This happened with the PS5 and is still going on to this day. There are people still waiting for their console and even worse, there are people who are still trying to buy one but can't due to bots buying up the stock so quickly. Retailers do what they can to combat this by limited purchase quantities or requiring identification, but unfortunately these guys are here to stay and will find ways around this.

Pointing these issues out is not meant to concern or scare you away from doing your holiday shopping. In fact, knowing these issues ahead of time gives you a leg up in knowing when to buy and when to skip out on a deal. Use this information wisely as you shop this season and you'll minimize any headaches and issues you'll have to deal with come Christmas morning.

Shopping smart for the best deals during Black Friday 2022

While everyone loves waiting for Black Friday to show up, it's important to go into the holiday shopping season with a plan. There's a lot that goes on sale during the holiday months, and for some it can be both a blessing and a curse.

For gift shoppers, chances are you'll find everything on your list on sale during Black Friday but it's important to keep in mind shipping times this year. As with last years pandemic, it's easy to forget just how impactful these types of social situations are to shipping and receiving. Be sure to have your shopping list ready to go and grab products as early as you can. There's just no telling how slow shipping through UPS, USPS and other companies may be what with reduced staffing and other factors.

When it comes to buying for yourself, however, be ready for some competition! Items go on sale throughout the holiday season, some of which actually hit their Black Friday pricing well before the holiday, so if it's possible to grab that one thingy you've been waiting for early don't pass up the chance. There may be shortages on popular items, and as previously mentioned, possible shipping delays.

If you want to be smart this year when shopping for the best Black Friday deals, shopping on Black Friday may not be the best option. Keep an eye out on offers in the weeks leading up to the holiday shopping event. It's extremely likely this year that many retailers will kick off their sales early in an effort to ensure prompt holiday shipping times. Also, if an item is on sale the week or two prior to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it most likely will not go much cheaper come the actual sale day.

Black Friday deal shopping tips

Black Friday sales are like no other and many stores will be stacking discounts and deals on top of each other to bring shoppers the biggest savings. While general Black Friday sales will be happening throughout the course of November, deal hunters will find flash sales and limited time offers popping regularly throughout the day.

Following all those deals and flash sales is going to get confusing and difficult, so you'll want to make sure you've got your Black Friday shopping plan ready to go. Here are some tips to making sure you get the most out of your Black Friday deal shopping experience:

Set up shopping alerts and notifications at your favorite online stores

Many retailers offer email notifications and desktop alerts for their biggest sales when you sign up on their website. This is an excellent tool for those who don't want to waste time checking back regularly and ensures you see the best Black Friday sales and deals happen when they happen.

Following a store or brands Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds is also an excellent way to get a first look at upcoming Black Friday sales. You'll see updates and deals dropping quickly as we get closer to Black Friday sales, so having notifications setup will make sure you can jump on them before they're gone!

Compare prices and shop for the best deal available

While Black Friday deals tend to bring the best prices of the year, it doesn't hurt to make sure you're getting the best deal available on Black Friday. Be sure to shop around for the best deal available on the product you're looking for. Google apps and extensions like CamelCamelCamel can actively compare and provide previous sale prices on specific items, making sure you're paying the absolute best price on Black Friday.

It also helps to keep an eye on coupon sites like Retailmenot. These sites are great at providing coupons and other flash sale info, and can help ensure you save the most money during your Black Friday shopping spree. Whatever your method is, don't always take the first deal you come across. If someone has an amazing deal on that new pair of headphones you've been after, chances are there's someone else with an even better one going on during Black Friday sales.

Make sure you understand each stores return and refund policies

Black Friday sales are by far the best time to save big, but they can also come with fine print that many tend to skim over. Refunds and returns are special cases during Black Friday sales (especially this year with Coronavirus), so take the time to get yourself acquainted with return policies.

While it's always great to get that video game 50% off or that new TV during a smoking hot sale, it's an even bigger bummer to receive or buy the wrong item and be unable to return it. Take your time, make sure what you're buying is returnable or refundable and make sure everyone is happy during your Black Friday deal shopping.

Only shop with verified stores and use secure payment methods

With this year's Black Friday sales going to be primarily online, ensuring you use a safe and verified method of payment is going to be crucial. This is a great time for scammers and the like to prey on unknowing shoppers, so do everything you can to make sure your credit card info is safe and secure.

The good news is that all major stores will have a verified payment methods with secure processing for credit, debit and gift cards. What you'll want to keep an eye on is links and other outside articles that may redirect you to "mock" sales pages designed to collect your payment info.

Rest assured, all links provided by T3 are verified and will direct you to each retailers landing page but there are sites out there that may have other plans. Shop safely and never provide your credit card info to any site that seems sketchy. Trust your gut!

