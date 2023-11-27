I review OLED TVs for a living – these are the 10 Cyber Monday deals worth buying

With Black Friday officially behind us, it's now Cyber Monday's turn to bring the some great deals on OLED TVs. So if you're a little late to the party in finding the best Black Friday deals due to your other commitments, and are looking for one of the best OLED TVs that money can buy, then I've been scouring the web to find all the best offers available.

I've been reviewing OLED TVs since they came into existence (I remember that Sony launch many moons ago) and the panels have only gotten bigger and better as time has gone by. Now you can buy one of these self-emissive panels – that meaning each pixel acts as its own light source, so you get no light bleed in shadow areas for perfect contrast and black levels – for a fair price.

I've divided this guide into OLED panels by size, so whether you're looking for a smaller 42-inch model or want to go all-out on a dominating 65-inch model (or even larger!), you can jump between the sections below. As a reminder: these are only high-scoring OLED TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG, so you can be sure what you'll get is top-notch viewing...

42in OLED TV deals

Sony A90K 42-inch: was £1799 , now £1289 at AO Save £500: Sony's prestige model is only available in 42- or 48-inch sizes and wasn't updated for 2023 so this is still the best-of-best you can buy if you want a smaller OLED model. The price does reflect that, too, but this is a 5-star scoring TV because its natural and bright images are just sublime.

48in OLED TV deals

LG OLED A2 48-inch: was £999 , now £699 at AO.com Save £300: If you want a top OLED but don't want massive scale then this 48-inch LG has got a tidy discount. While this model has a less high-end processor than the LG C2 version, image quality is still next-level – it's just not quite as bright overall, but that's still great for dark-room viewing.

LG C2 OLED 48-inch smart TV: was £1399 now £899 at Hughes Save £500: This was the best OLED panel purchase for most people in 2022, and while it's been replaced by the newer (and very similar) C3 model, there's little difference between the two. That means you can buy one of the final pieces of C2 stock for less money and get seriously impressive image quality without compromise. This is brighter than the A2 model above, hence the step up in asking price.

Sony A90K 48-inch: was £1799 , now £1339 at AO Save £430: Sony's prestige model is only available in 42- or 48-inch sizes (this being the larger one) and wasn't updated for 2023 – so this is still the best-of-best you can buy if you want a slightly smaller-scale OLED model. The price does reflect that, too, but this is a 5-star scoring telly because its natural and bright images are just sublime.

55in OLED TV deals

LG OLED C3 55-inch: was £1,899 , now £1195 at Laptops Direct Save £704: The 2023 release of LG's superb OLED line finally has a price cut that makes it worth considering. The earlier C2 model in 55-inch is all but sold out everywhere, far as I can see, so if 55-inch is your want then this set is about as perfect a stand-mount option as you can buy. It's marginally brighter than the C2 model too.

Samsung S95C: was £2699 , now £1399 at John Lewis [with discount code & cashback] Save £1300: Originally listed at £2699 when first on sale, the top-end S95C (the step down S90C is featured in the 65in section below) has come down in price. At John Lewis there's a £200 discount code (enter 'MYJLSAMSUNG200' as a My John Lewis member (it's free to sign up)). After your purchase then apply for Samsung's £100 cashback promotion and that'll bring the total down to £1399 – which can't be beaten anywhere else right now.

Sony A80L: was £2399 , now £1399 at Amazon Save £1000: T3's review called this Sony OLED TV's pictures "insightful". That's one of those Sony qualities: a measure of balance with some of the most well-composed and dynamic pictures around. It does only have two HDMI 2.1 ports and you can get brighter competitors for this kind of money, but it depends on your picture style preference really.

LG G3 OLED: was £2,399 , now £1,499 at Amazon Save £900: The best OLED TV of 2023 has a large chunk of money cut from its price. There's no stand in the box, so this is a wall-mount only – but once it's up there it's the brightest and sweetest-looking OLED you'll lay eyes on right now. If you want the very brightest then this is the definitive purchase, hence the higher price point.

65in OLED TV deals

Samsung S90C: was £1699 , now £1299 at John Lewis [with discount code & cashback] Save £1700: Originally listed at £2999 when first on sale, the Samsung S90C has come way down in price. At John Lewis the current £1699 list price has a £200 discount code (enter 'MYJLSAMSUNG200' as a My John Lewis member (it's free to sign up)). After your purchase then apply for Samsung's £200 cashback promotion and that'll bring this S90C's total down to £1299 – which can't be beaten anywhere else by quite a margin at present. This set is second only to the slightly brighter S95C, which also happens to cost more.

77in OLED TV deals

LG C3 OLED: was £3,999 , now £2699 at Hughes / Amazon Save £1300: LG's C3 features elsewhere in this guide and is well regarded as a superb stand-mount TV... except here it's absolutely massive in its 77-inch scale. You'll of course pay more for that pleasure of scale, but there's already a chunky discount from the biggest panel in this particular range. And that, for me, is what Black Friday is all about: bloomin' massive and bloomin' brilliant TVs!

Is Black Friday best time to buy?

You'll no doubt see reports that some Black Friday 'sales' aren't sales at all. In the past retailers have adjusted their prices in the 30 days prior in order to then 'discount' when the big sales weekend comes. But people cottoned on to that 'trick' and it's easy to investigate anyway: I use price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel to verify price fluctuations.

The TV market is interesting because launch day of a product will always command the biggest asking price. That quickly dwindles in the months after, and it's usually when a range is coming to its end of life (as there's a replacement model out) that you'll get the best deal. Many of the TVs above are indeed 2022 models because they represent great quality and value – and Black Friday sales are a good way to make them 'reduced to clear' models to make way for the newer range.

In summary: yes, Black Friday is a good time to buy a new TV, as you'll be getting something modern and current, plus above I've only highlighted quality models that the T3 team know are worth owning. The prices are among the best they've ever been, many at their lowest-ever price at the time of writing, so ahead of the holiday/Christmas period (and the typical product cycle of a January new range launch) it's a great time to buy a TV.