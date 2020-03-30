iPhone prices: what should you expect to pay for each Apple handset?

With so many Apple devices floating around, it's hard to know what iPhone prices you should be expecting to pay. Are the older devices cheaper now, is the latest and greatest iPhone really that expensive?! We've uncovered all that information for you, and a lot more besides, so you can get a great deal.

As arguably the most expensive phone provider out there, Apple's iPhone prices tend to be on the higher side. However, that doesn't mean it is impossible to get one for an affordable price, there are so many handsets in the line-up now there's plenty of choice.

Go all the way back to the iPhone 7 and 8 and you can see that prices have considerably dropped with some others being near half. Or even with Apple's range of the XS and XS Max, where prices have fallen significantly.

No matter which iPhone prices you want to find out more about, we've listed information on all of the main handsets below.

See the best contract iPhone 11 deals

Find the best SIM only deals to go in your new iPhone

iPhone 8 deals: get a contract on this older, cheaper Apple device

iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max prices:

iPhone 11: RRP of £729

Despite being the cheapest of Apple's three newest devices with an RRP of £729, the iPhone 11 is still one of the pricier iPhones out there. However, Apple did surprise everyone when It launched with a price lower than the iPhone XR on launch. We are still yet to see any major drop in price on this device.



Get from: Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very or Argos

iPhone 11 Pro: RRP of £1049

The middle brother of Apple's latest trio, the iPhone 11 Pro costs a whopping £1049 for the cheapest model and goes up with more storage. This puts the price of the iPhone 11 Pro considerably higher than the iPhone 11 despite being smaller and not a huge improvement, except for the addition of an extra camera lens.



Get from: Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very or Argos

iPhone 11 Pro Max: RRP of £1149

One of Apple's most expensive handset ever made, the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at £1149, battling the Galaxy S20 Ultra for most expensive consumer handset on the market. That price does land you the best iPhone out there...as long as you're willing to go all out. For now, no major price drops have occured and we are unlikely to see one anytime soon.



Get from: Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very or Argos

iPhone X, XR, iPhone XS and XS Max prices:

iPhone X: RRP of £999

Apple's 10th anniversary handset, the iPhone X launched with a cost of £999. That has now come crashing down and you can easily get this handset for £100 or so less and if you go second-hand, prices fall all the way down to the £300-£400 mark.



Get it from Argos

iPhone XR: RRP of £729

One of Apple's most popular handsets in its long history, the iPhone XR cost £749 on launch. However, you can now often get it for a lot less than that. It seems to be the most frequently discounted iPhone and Apple even cut the price last year meaning even at its highest, it now sits at a cool £629.



Get from: Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very or Argos

iPhone XS: RRP of £1149

Not quite as expensive as the iPhone XS Max but still one of Apple's most costly handsets. The iPhone XS launched at a price of £1149 and has dropped massively since then. Now you can find it at prices around the £629 mark.



Get from: Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very or Argos

iPhone XS Max: RRP of £1249

No longer Apple's newest handset but when it launched, the iPhone XS Max was ground-breaking...in its expense. Launching at £1249, this flew straight past all other phone prices and even to date is one the most expensive launches. Now, you can get it for around £799, meaning the price has come collapsing down.



Get it from: Amazon, John Lewis, Very or Argos

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus prices:

iPhone 8: RRP of £669

The iPhone 8 is probably the best of Apple's cheap iPhones around right now. While it launched costing £699, we now frequently see it for way less than that, with the average price falling below £479 brand new and even less for a refurbished model.





Get from: Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very or Argos

iPhone 8 Plus: RRP of £799

The iPhone 8 Plus isn't hugely more expensive than the smaller, regular iPhone 8, coming in at a total spend of £799. However, like many of the other older iPhones available, this price has now drastically fallen and you are more likely to pay around £579 or less from most big name retailers.



Get from: Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very or Argos

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus prices:

iPhone 7: RRP of £449

Apple's iPhone 7 is now a good few years behind the latest devices from Apple which is great news for its price tag. While it started at £449, it can now be bought for around the £299 mark, making it an exceptionally cheap phone these days. Go refurbished and it gets even cheaper than that.



Get from: Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very or Argos

iPhone 7 Plus: RRP of £569

Like with the 8 series above, the 7 and 7 Plus sits a small amount higher in price. On release the iPhone 7 Plus cost £569. That is a price we're now seeing fall drastically, with the iPhone 7 Plus easily costing £429 from the big name brands like Very, Argos and Amazon.



Get from: Amazon, John Lewis, Very or Argos