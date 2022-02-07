TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition is made for real F1 fans

To celebrate the alliance between Red Bull Racing and TAG Heuer, the Swiss watch giant has released a brand-new version of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition.

The watch is designed to embody the mutual values shared by TAG Heuer and the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, as well as pay tribute to all Red Bull Racing fans.

While creating the new special edition, the designers at TAG Heuer worked closely with the Red Bull Racing team, using all the graphic codes of the Formula 1 Team.

The new blue sun-brushed dial with a customised minuterie featuring vibrant yellow and red touches is the perfect example of this.

The 1/10th second chronograph counter at 6 o’clock has also yellow and red details and the chronograph central second hand is highlighted in yellow.

The Arabic numeral indexes are directly inspired by racing car speedometers and the Formula 1 connoisseurs will also notice the subtle reference to their favourite sport in the form of a line above the 5 and 7 numerals. The line is designed to evoke the starting line of a Formula 1 track.

Of course, the dial is still highly legible, to make the time easy to read in all conditions.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

To complete this bold racing design the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition has round pushers painted with a red lacquer outline to highlight the chronograph start pusher at 2 o’clock.

A special bezel is engraved with the word “SPEED”.

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition is available in two different watch versions, one with a stainless-steel bracelet and one with a blue rubber strap, offering the choice between a sporty look thanks to the rubber strap or a more elegant appearance thanks to the stainless-steel bracelet.

The caseback of the watch is also engraved with the words “Red Bull Racing Formula One Team Special Edition” and a chequered racing flag motif.

TAG Heuer also announced it will continue to support the Red Bull Racing Team with the extension of the relationship until 2024.

If you're a big Red Bull Racing or Max Verstappen fan, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition is available to buy now from the link below: