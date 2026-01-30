This wild new Genesis is the dune buggy of your dreams

QUICK SUMMARY Genesis has revealed a stunning new off-roading concept called the X Skorpio, powered by a 1,100-horsepower V8 engine and equipped with 40-inch tyres. Although it won't go on sale, the car is a sign of intent for Genesis and its upcoming Magma motorsport and sports car division.

We’re used to Genesis producing a range of slick, stylish but sensible electric SUVs, like the GV60, but what happens when the guardrails are lowered?

This is the result. It’s called the X Skorpio Concept and it’s a Genesis but not as we know it. Powered by a V8 engine producing 1,100 bhp and 850 lb ft of torque, the one-off is essentially an off-roading supercar.

Designed to go flat-out across desert terrain, clearly dunes like they’re mere speed bumps, the X Skorpio was inspired by the black scorpion, Genesis says, was built to “conquer harsh terrains with cutting-edge performance and luxurious design, driven by a spirit of fearless exploration,” the carmaker says.

Sitting on 18-inch wheels wrapped in huge, 40-inch off-roading tyres, the car also features Brembo motorsport brakes, a roll cage, bucket seats with harnesses, and a construction that includes Kevlar and carbon fibre.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Genesis) (Image credit: Genesis)

Inside there’s a stripped-out cabin with a digital display fitted directly to the steering wheel, plus a secondary touchscreen on the dashboard for the passenger to act as navigator and co-pilot. A pair of chunky grab-handles in the centre console hint at what that passenger might spend a lot of their time doing.

Genesis says how the concept’s aerodynamics have been optimised to minimise drag “while maximising stability, keeping the vehicle steady both on the ground and during moments of elevation.” In other words, it’s built to do massive jumps over those desert dunes – a performance aided by an off-roading suspension setup with “extreme ground clearance” and “generous approach, departure and break-over angles,” the Korean company says.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find many components shared with Genesis’ road cars, but that doesn’t mean the company has completely ignored its sensible roots. The V-shaped light graphic at the front echoes similar detailing on the GV60 SUV, while the brand’s signature two-line LED light clusters are present too, but joined by full-length strips running front to rear.

(Image credit: Genesis)

Naturally, the X Skorpio is never going into production. But that isn’t the point, since it serves as a reminder that Genesis wants to produce exciting performance cars as well as up-market SUVs.

The company’s chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke said: “We create concept cars to inspire and ignite authentic passion for our vision. They are designed to deepen the emotional connection with our customers by showcasing the ultimate desirability they’ve always dreamt of…Each concept is a signal of what’s possible, a glimpse into the DNA of Genesis’ future.”

On that note, the company is poised to reveal the production version of its GV60 Magma, the first car to show what a sports Genesis with serious performance (and tech shared with the excellent, and closely related, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N) will be like. As well as that, Genesis’ Magma Racing division will begin competing in the FIA World Endurance Series, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this year.