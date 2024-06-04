T3 Awards 2024: all Outdoor winners announced

Welcome to the T3 Awards 2024 in association with Norton, where we celebrate the best in outdoor gear and innovation! This year, we've seen an incredible array of products designed to enhance every adventure, from rugged mountains to serene beaches.

Our winners represent the pinnacle of performance, durability, and cutting-edge technology, ensuring that your outdoor experiences are nothing short of extraordinary.

Join us as we unveil the standout gear that has earned the highest honours, setting new standards for outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Whether you're a seasoned explorer or a weekend warrior, these award-winning products are sure to inspire your next great adventure.

Best outdoor innovation

(Image credit: Lifestraw)

LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Water Filter

The Lifestraw Peak Solo is the ultimate portable water filtration device designed for adventurers and travellers alike.

Crafted with 50% post-consumer recycled BPA-free plastic, this ultra-compact device weighs a mere 1.7 oz (48.2g) yet boasts an impressive flow rate of 3L/min, filling a one-litre water bottle in just 20 seconds. Its innovative design allows it to screw onto the most common 28 mm threaded water bottles, turning any found bottle into a life-saving filter.

With the ability to remove 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, and 99.999% of microplastics for up to 2,000 litres, the Lifestraw Peak Solo ensures safe drinking water wherever you go.

It's a superb outdoor accessory that's small enough to fit on your keyring, which is why it won the best outdoor innovation category at the T3 Awards 2024!

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best outdoor innovation shortlist

Zero Pump, LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Water Filter, Insta360 Invisible Dive Case, Gore-Tex ePE, Unistellar Odyssey Pro

Best Action Camera

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Insta360 Ace Pro

Insta360, well-known for its 360-degree action cameras, made a statement with the Insta360 Ace Pro. Co-engineered with Leica, this superb action camera features a large sensor and a refined algorithm that elevates low-light performance to the next level.

It also comes fully equipped with all the brand's AI features we know and love, such as AI Highlights and AI Warp, making it easy as pie to create stunning footage on the go. Plus, the large, pivoting screen enables better framing when shooting vlogging content, which is why you'll find many content creators using using the Ace Pro.

The Ace Pro is a brilliant piece of tech, which is why we gave it the best action camera award at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best Action Camera Shortlist

Insta360 GO 3, GoPro HERO 12 Black, DJI Osmo Action 4, Insta360 Ace Pro, Insta360 X4

Highly commended

GoPro HERO 12 Black

Best Drone

(Image credit: Future)

DJI Mini 4 Pro

It probably comes as no surprise that DJI won the best drone category at the T3 Awards 2024. The top drone manufacturer continues to produce high-quality UAVs, with the DJI Mini 4 Pro taking the crown this year.

A slightly stockier version of the Mini 3 Pro, the Mini 4 Pro is equipped with new omnidirectional sensors and offers exceptional portability at just 249 grams. The on-board camera is flawless, delivering stunning 4K video.

Paired with the new RC 2 controller, featuring a built-in screen and customisable controls, the Mini 4 Pro is a top choice for both new and experienced drone enthusiasts.

Best Drone Shortlist

DJI Mavic 3 Pro, DJI Air 3S, DJI Mini 4 Pro, Zero Zero Hover Air X1, DJI Avata 2

Highly commended

Zero Zero Hover Air X1, DJI Avata 2

Best Hiking Boots

(Image credit: Future)

Danner Mountain 600

The Danner Mountain 600 blends heritage hiking boot aesthetics with modern functionality. Made from leather, these superb hiking boots feature a waterproof lining called ‘Danner Dry,’ ensuring 100% waterproof performance. Although not insulated, it has a removable OrthoLite insole for temperature regulation.

The Vibram Megagrip outsole provides excellent traction on both dry and wet terrain, while the flexible diamond-shaped lugs enhance natural foot movement. Despite its rugged appearance, the boot is lightweight and comfortable without needing a break-in period.

Ideal for hiking, the Mountain 600 offers great support and waterproofing. It’s suitable for various outdoor activities, making it a versatile and durable choice – and our top choice for best hiking boots at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best Hiking Boots Shortlist

Vivobarefoot Tracker Decon FG2, Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boot, Danner Mountain 600, Inov8 Roclite PRO G 400 GTX V2, Danner Mountain Light II

Highly commended

Vivobarefoot Tracker Decon FG2, Inov8 Roclite PRO G 400 GTX V2

Today's best Danner Mountain 600 boots deals $220 $141 View Low Stock $179.95 View $249.95 View Show More Deals

Best Tent

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The North Face HomeStead Domey 3-Person Tent

The North Face won this category last year, and the popular outdoor brand is back once again to claim the throne with its HomeStead Domey 3-Person Tent in 2024.

The Homestead Domey 3-Person Tent from The North Face combines heritage design with modern features. Made primarily from 75D Polyester with PU coatings for durability and weather protection, it offers a spacious floor area of 4.6 m² and 125 cm headroom, comfortably accommodating three people.

The tent includes three doors/windows, a skylight, multiple internal pockets, and a drying line for optimal organization and comfort. Easy to set up with colour-coded poles and pegs, it performs well in rainy and windy conditions. Its dome shape and solid structure ensure stability, making it a top choice for festivals and outdoor adventures, as well as the best tent category at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best Tent Shortlist

Coleman Cobra 3-Person Tent, TNF HomeStead Domey 3-Person Tent, Vaude Hogan SUL 1–2P tent, Vango F10 Neon UL 1, TentBox Lite XL

Highly commended

TentBox Lite XL

Best Walking Shoes

(Image credit: Adidas Terrex)

Adidas Terrex FreeHiker 2.0

The Adidas Terrex FreeHiker 2.0 GTX boots merge outdoor functionality with a street-smart look, targeting the younger Gorpcore crowd (are they still young, though?). Made with a Gore-Tex lining and Continental rubber outsole, these boots are fully waterproof and offer excellent traction.

Featuring a polymer designed for rebound, Adidas' Boost technology adds a unique bounce to each step, enhancing comfort and propulsion. The mesh-and-overlay upper, with recycled materials, ensures breathability and lightness. Despite lacking speed hooks, the boots are easy to wear thanks to large pull loops.

Versatile and weatherproof, the Free Hiker GTX boots are ideal for various terrains and weather conditions, which is why we thought it was the best walking shoes to get the top prize at this year's T3 Awards!

Best Walking Shoes Shortlist

Danner Trail 2650 Mesh GTX, The North Face Oxeye Tech Hiking Shoes, Columbia Facet 75 Mid Outdry Waterproof Hiking Shoe, Berghaus Revolute Active Shoe, Adidas Terrex FreeHiker 2.0

Best Waterproof Jacket

(Image credit: Wandering Workshops/Emma McHale)

Mountain Equipment Makalu Jacket

The Mountain Equipment Makalu Jacket, designed for mountaineering, mountain walking, and trekking, features a new non-PFC Gore-Tex membrane called ePE. It offers waterproof, windproof, and breathable performance without releasing harmful chemicals into the environment.

The jacket’s spacious pockets and adjustable Mountain HC Hood enhance usability and comfort, while its rugged exterior will keep you protected from the wind and rain, no matter how hard it's coming down.

Environmentally friendly, durable, and versatile, the Makalu Jacket is perfect for serious outdoor enthusiasts. That's why we gave it the best waterproof jacket award at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best Waterproof Jacket Shortlist

Mountain Equipment Makalu Jacket, H&M StormMove 3-Layer Shell Jacket, The North Face Stolemberg 3L Dryvent Jacket, Columbia Ampli-Dry Waterproof Jacket, Arc'teryc Beta Lightweight Jacket

Highly commended

Arc'teryc Beta Lightweight Jacket