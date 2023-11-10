Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boot review: never get cold feet again

As the autumn weather turns into something a bit cooler, darker and definitely soggier, it's a good time to invest in a quality pair of boots that will keep you warm on those winter walks, support your feet and keep them bone-dry if you get stuck in a downpour. Ariat's Moresby Waterproof Boots are these kinds of boots, and as an added bonus, they look great, too.

I've been using them in the past few weeks to see how they perform and whether they are good enough to be featured in T3's best women's hiking boots guide. Based on my experience of miles and miles of walking, I'm happy to say they are lovely and should make an excellent addition to anyone's winter wardrobe. Read my Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boot review below to find out more!

[First review November 2023]

Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boot review

Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boot review: price and availability

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boots are available to buy directly from Ariat for a recommended retail price of £165/ $199.95/ AU$ 311.20. The boots are also available from third-party retailers such as Next. It's available for both men and women, with a slight variation in design on the men's toe box. There are two colourways, Oily distressed brown and Oily distressed black.

The women's version ranges from a UK size 3 to 8.5, with every half-size option available. The width of the women’s boot is a B-medium. The men’s version has a D-width, so this is something to note if you have a wider foot or need to take a men’s size due to 8.5 being the largest women's size.

For this review, I wore the largest size 8.5 model. I usually wear a size 9, but since the women’s version goes up to a UK 8.5, I thought I would try that. Luckily, it fitted perfectly!

Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boot review: design and build quality

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

When the Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boots arrived, I was impressed with the quality and aesthetics. The boots are made with sturdy full-grain leather and suede, making them more resilient and durable. However, once I put them on, I did think it might take some time to break them in. But that is to be expected from a boot of this type.

The Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boot is a versatile short boot best used for muddy walks, longer hikes and getting around in downpours whilst keeping feet warm and dry. It utilises Ariat's DryShield technology, which is said to provide protection against water without compromising too much on breathability.

For underfoot support, Ariat employed its entry-level tech, Four Layer Rebound (4LR) technology, in the Moresby boots. With a four-layer footbed construction, including a lightweight shank, 4LR is a firmer support system that adds stability and comfort to your stride.

You'll find the lightweight EVA midsole below the 4LR, providing plenty of shock absorption for longer walks and hikes. The recycled rubber sole has a multi-surface traction design, enabling the Moresby boots to tackle muddier terrains.

Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boot review: performance

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

The first walk I took in the boots, about 4 miles, I felt they were a little stiff, but the more I wore them, the softer the leather became and, each time, more comfortable on my foot. Since then, I have taken the boots out for multiple outings: hiking in the forest, beach walks, stroll into town, and more.

During my walk the other day, there was a massive downpour, and my feet remained bone dry, which is a real selling point for me. Furthermore, walking through wet and muddy woods, I felt confident in my steps with minimal risk of slipping. The lightweight EVA midsole gave me more confidence on uneven terrain.

The boots are on the heavy side, and when I wore them in 13 degrees Celcius 'heat', my feet felt warm, which was surprising as I struggle with having icy feet. I would advise wearing them when it's a bit cooler, late autumn/winter time. On the other hand, I was pleased that my foot felt snug and protected, which is a big positive in my books.

The design is very flattering, and I have worn these boots recently with my Montane waterproof trousers as well as a pair of jeans, and they looked stylish. The Oliy distressed brown colourway I had for testing is pretty, almost dainty. Not something I'm used to from boots that provide so much protection!

I look forward to taking them to Austria in January as I think they will be great in freezing temperatures or snow. The DryShield construction, warmth and excellent traction will be great in such a climate.

Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boot: verdict

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

There is no doubt that the Ariat Moresby is an excellent, versatile boot, and I think that makes it an excellent investment for any outdoor person, someone who works outdoors or wants a stylish boot that keeps them dry through the winter.

What I like the most about this boot is that it doesn't look like a typical bulky walking boot, which was the only type of boot you used to be able to get. The brand has really thought about its consumers and what they want in a boot. I am sure as the days get darker and colder, I will be wearing these boots more and more each day. Hey, I think they will even work with a pair of tights and a skirt!