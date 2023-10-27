Montane Women's Tucana Pants review: feminine walking trousers with perfect fit

I often have a small sense of dread when I try on a pair of walking trousers (or trousers, in general). Being a 5'10" woman, I find trousers just don't fit how I'd like them to: the legs are often too short and tight in the crotch area. When a brand offers different leg length variations, I know I have a good chance of finding a pair that fits a little better.

Thankfully, Montane offers a myriad of Women's Tucana Pants variations, allowing you (and me) to find a version that fits perfectly. Thanks to the different length options, I found a Tucana Pants option that well and truly fits me, and it made a world of difference when walking, which I do a lot. Are the best walking trousers for tall, slender women? I think so.

Montane Women's Tucana Pants review

Montane Women's Tucana Pants review: price and availbility

The Montane Women's Tucana Pants are available to buy directly from Montane UK and Montane US for a recommended retail price of £100/ $130 (approx. AU$ 206). This item only comes in a women’s version with sizes UK 6-UK 18 and small, regular, and long leg lengths. There are 2 colourways: Black and Eclipse Blue.

Montane Women's Tucana Pants review: design and build quality

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

Montane Women's Tucana Pants are Engineered using tough, stretchy, and wind-resistant Granite Stretch fabric with a PFC-free DWR for added water resistance. What stands out with these trousers is their lightweight and slim fit. You often associate a slim fit with more of a thicker legging type of trousers, but these are anything but. Tailored to my leg yet breathable and flattering.

There is a large stretch waistband, accommodating enough to allow some breathing space even when you're bloated. I joked there was enough room for me to have a pub lunch at the end of the hike without feeling uncomfortable!

The two zip hand pockets and a zipped rear pocket provide handy storage for all your valuables. However, it's worth mentioning that due to the slender cut of the trousers, you won't be able to put anything too bulky in them. They are perfect for your phone, a pack of tissues or a map.

Montane Women's Tucana Pants review: performance

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

I first tested the Montane Women's Tucana Pants on an early morning coastal trek. There was some light rain, sun and the start of the autumnal weather and I can honestly say they were a dream to wear.

They are everything they promise to be. The snug tailored fit is really flattering for a women’s walking trousers, and I felt stylish but dressed suitably for walking. The Granite Stretch fabric made me move easily and even kick my legs high when messing around on the trail (as seen above).

These pants are not waterproof. However, I wore them to work during a heavy downpour, and my legs were a bit damp when I got to the office. Luckily, I had another pair of pants to change into, but I will say the trousers dried very quickly, and I popped them back on in the afternoon, bone dry, which was great. This is due to the water-repellent coating, which means the water runs off the trousers. This makes the trousers perfect for hiking in light rain.

Montane Women's Tucana Pants review: verdict

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

The Montane Women’s Tucana Pants are, without a doubt, the greatest pair of trousers for any tall, slender woman who likes to be active outdoors. They look great, feel great and are lightweight compared with other walking trousers I have tried that I honestly think I could walk even further because of them. The design has been well thought out to provide movement and flexibility, and the variety of sizes and leg lengths means you can find a pair that fits perfectly.