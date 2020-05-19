T3 Awards 2020: here are the nominations…

Today we are delighted to be able to announce the shortlists for the T3 Awards 2020. The T3 Awards have now been running for 13 years and this year, the T3 Awards 2020 categories are more numerous and the range of products covered is even wider.

New categories for 2020 include Best Air Purifier, Best Running Watch, Best Air Fryer, Best Coffee Machine, Best Gaming Monitor, Best TV for Gaming and many more. In fact there are now almost 100 T3 Awards categories this year, from mobile phones to lawn mowers and from TVs to tents. As always, the T3 Awards are all about helping you to discover the best products to buy – there are just a few more of them to choose from this year.

We've now reached an important point in the T3 Awards process. The public nominations process has closed, we've picked out the strongest contenders from hundreds of entries and added a load more of our own, including the best stuff announced since the last T3 awards as well as products that score highly in our reviews and buying guides.

The next step is for the T3 judging panel to choose the winners, which will be announced in June. As well as announcing victors in all our favourite areas –tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto, style, wellness and fitness – we'll also be handing out gongs in our 'headline' categories. So by the time June is out, you'll also know who's been crowned the greatest Brand, Retailer and Innovator as well as the winners of the following T3 Awards: 5G Champion, Best Gadget Under £100, and of course, Gadget Of The Year.

Until then, read on for the nominations for the T3 Awards 2020. Please note that due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some shortlists below can still be considered as works in progress, with more nominees to follow, as we test additional products. Yes, we may add additional products to the shortlists up until the point that the judging takes place.

And the nominations are...

(Image credit: Future)

Brand of the Year

Samsung, Anker, Sky, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Nintendo, Disney

Retailer of the Year

Buy It Direct Group, Amazon, Richer Sounds, Currys, AO.com, B&Q, Fitness Superstore, Apple, Pure Electric

Tech Innovation Award

Focal Chora 826-D, GoPro Max, Samsung The Wall (microLED TV), Oculus Quest, DJI Mavic Air 2 (AirSense), Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, VanMoof S3, WT2 Plus, B&W Formation, Dyson Pure Cool Me

5G Champion

Sky Mobile, EE, Samsung, Three, Vodafone

Best Gadget Under £100

Roku Streaming Stick+, GROHE Sense, Master Lock Biometric Padlock, Amazon Echo Show 5, Blink Mini, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, Lypertek Tevi, Krups Essenza Mini

Gadget of the Year

B&O Beosound Stage, Samsung Q950TS, Arlo Pro 3, Nintendo Switch Lite, OnePlus 8 Pro, LG CX, Oculus Quest, iPad Air (2019), DJI Mavic Mini, Sonos Move, iPhone SE, VanMoof S3

(Image credit: Future)

Best Phone

OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Best Video Streaming Service

Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Now TV

Best Mid-range Phone

Apple iPhone SE (2020), Motorola G8 Power, Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite, Google Pixel 3a, Nokia 7.2

Best Laptop

Asus VivoBook S15, HP Elite Dragonfly, Dell XPS 13, Acer Swift 7, Apple MacBook Air 2020

Best Gaming Laptop

Asus Zephyrus S GX701, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI GS65 Stealth, Acer Predator Triton 500, Dell G7 17 7790

Best 4K Monitor

Philips Brilliance 328p, Acer Predator X27, BenQ EW2780U, LG 27UK650-W, Samsung U32R59C

Best VPN

ExpressVPN, NordVPN, CyberGhost, Surfshark, IPVanish

Best 5G Phone

Oppo Reno 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Huawei P40 Pro

Best Smart Speaker

Amazon Echo Show 8, Google Nest Hub Max, Amazon Echo Studio, Google Nest Mini, Sonos One, B&O Beosound Balance, Google Nest Hub Max

Best Gaming Headset

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless, LucidSound LS35X, Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero, HyperX Cloud Mix, Astro A50 Gen 4

Best Gaming Mouse

Roccat Kain 120 AIMO, Logitech G502 Lightspeed, Razer Deathadder Elite, SteelSeries Sensei 310, Glorious Model O

Best Gaming Keyboard

Das Keyboard X50Q, Razer Huntsman Elite, Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo, SteelSeries Apex 7, Corsair K95 RGB Platinum

Best Gaming Monitor

LG Ultragear 27GL850-B, Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR, Samsung CRG9, Viewsonic Elite XG270GQ

Best Gaming Chair

Nitro Concepts S300, Noblechairs Epic Real Leather, GT Omega Element, Secretlab Omega, Vertagear SL5000

Best Gaming Accessory

WD_Black D10, Archer TX3000E, HTC Vive Cosmos, Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Marseille mClassic

(Image credit: Future)

Best Smart Lighting

Philips Hue, TP-Link, LIFX, IKEA Tradfri, Nanoleaf

Best Smart Security

Yale Conexis L1 Smart Lock, Arlo Pro 3, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, Arlo Video Doorbell, Ring Stick Up Camera

Best Smart Energy Product

Nest, Tado, Hive, Drayton Wiser, Radbot

Best Home Networking Tech

Netgear Orbi, Eero Mesh Wi-Fi, TP-Link Deco P9, TP-Link Archer AX11000, Netgear Nighthawk XR700

(Image credit: Future)

Best TV

Samsung Q950TS, LG GX, Philips OLED+984, Sony XH9505, Samsung Q95T, LG CX

Best TV for Gaming

LG CX, Sony XH9505, Panasonic HX800, Samsung Q80T, Samsung Q950TS

Best TV Under £1,000

Samsung Q65T, Hisense Roku TV B7120, Philips OLED754, Panasonic HX800, Samsung TU8500

Best Soundbar or Soundbase

B&O Beosound Stage, Samsung HW-Q90R Soundbar, Sonos Beam, Vizio 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar, SB36512-F6, Sharp HT-SBW800

Best Headphones

Bose NC 700, Sony WH-1000XM3, Bowers & Wilkins PX7, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Apple Airpods Pro

Best Wired Headphones

Focal Stellia, Audeze LCD-1, Sennheiser HD 660S, Flare Audio Flare Pro 2HD, Klipsch T5M Wired, Grado SR325e

Best Bluetooth Headphones

Flare Audio Flare Pro 2HD, Audio Technica ATH-M50XBT, Soundmagic E11BT, Optoma NuForce Be5 Live, Grado GW100

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose NC 700, Sony WH-1000XM3, Bowers & Wilkins PX7, Sony WF-1000XM3, Beats by Dr Dre Solo Pro

Best True Wireless Headphones

RHA TrueConnect, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, Jabra Elite 75t

Best Headphones Under £100

Lypertek Tevi, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, SoundMagic E11BT, Grado SR80E, Sony MDRXB650BT

Best Bluetooth Speaker

Sonos Move, Kanto TUK, B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen, UE Megaboom 3, Marshall Kilburn II

Best Multiroom Speaker

Sonos Move, Naim Mu-so 2, Sonos One, Bluesound Pulseflex 2i, Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo, Ruark R5

Best Streaming DAC

Yamaha WXAD-10, Sonos Port, Audiolab 6000N, Cambridge Audio CXN, iFi xDSD

Best Air Purifier

Blueair Classic 480i, Philips Series 3000i Connected AC3033/30, Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool, Elechomes WiFi H13, Dyson Pure Cool Me

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Vax ONEPWR Blade 4, Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKT, Dyson V11 Absolute, Samsung Powerstick Jet, Miele Triflex HX1

Best Air Fryer

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer, Philips Viva Collection Airfryer 9621, Philips Airfryer XXL, Tefal YV970840 Actifry Genius XL 2in1, Tower T14001

Best Coffee Machine

Magimix Vertuo Plus M600, Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa, Sage The Bambino Plus, Sage The Oracle Touch, Melitta Barista TS Smart

Best Kettle

Sage Smart Kettle, Smeg KLF03, KitchenAid 5KEK1722, Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary, Dualit Classic Kettle

Best Toaster

KitchenAid Artisan Toaster, Dualit NewGen, Sage Smart Toaster, KitchenAid Long Slot Toaster, John Lewis Simplicity 2-Slice Toaster

Best Electric Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic, Oral-B Genius X, Oral-B Genius 9000, Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean

Best Lawnmower

Stihl RMA 339 C, Cobra MX3440V, Gtech Cordless Lawnmower 2.0, Karcher LMO 18-33, Bosch Citymower 18-300

Best Barbecue

Traeger Ranger, Napoleon Pro, Weber Master-Touch, Weber SmokeFire, Tepro Toronto Click

Best Outdoor Lighting

John Lewis Festoon, Nordlux Vejers, Ikea Solvinden, Philips Hue Lily, Philips Hue Econic

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner

iRobot Roomba i7, Roborock S5, Neato Botvac D7 Connected, Roborock S6 MaxV, Dyson 360 Eye Heurist

Best Fridge Freezer

Shortlist in progress

Best Oven

Shortlist in progress

Best Induction Hob

Shortlist in progress

Best Dishwasher

Shortlist in progress

Best Washing Machine

Shortlist in progress

(Image credit: Future)

Best Fitness Headphones

Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Jabra Elite Active 75t, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats, Optoma NuForce BESport 4, Soundcore Spirit Sports by Anker

Best Running Shoes

Nike React Infinity Run, Asics Gel-Nimbus 21, Hoka One One Carbon X, Adidas Ultraboost 20, Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%

Best Trail Running Shoes

ON Running Cloudventure Peak, Inov-8 MUDCLAW G 260, Adidias Terrex 2 Ultra Parley, Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5 GTX, Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail

Best Workout Shoes

Under Armour TriBase Reign 2, Nike Varsity Compete TR2, Nike Free X Metcon 2, Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 FlexWeave, Adidas AdiPower Weightlifting Shoes

Best Road Bike

Shortlist in progress

Best Electric Bike

Brompton Electric, GoCycle GXi, VanMoof S3, Specialized Turbo Vado 5.0 SL, Scott Axis eRide Evo

Best Mountain Bike

Shortlist in progress

Best Home Weights

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell, TRX Gravity Cast Kettlebell, Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell, Jordan Fitness Ultimate Bar, Mirafit Hex Dumbbell

Best Home Gym Equipment

Wattbike Atom, TRX Kettlebell, Bowflex Selecttech, TacX Neo 2 Smart, Assault Airrunner Curve

Best Heart Rate Sensor

Garmin HRM-Run, Wahoo Tickr X, Polar H10, Myzone MZ-3, Garmin HRM-Swim

Best Fitness Tracker

Fitbit Versa 2, Moov Now, Fitbit Charge 4, Garmin Vivosport, Polar Ignite

Best Running Watch

Garmin Forerunner 945, Polar Vantage V, Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Titanium, Suunto 9 Baro

Best Protein Powder or Snack

Oatein Hype Protein Bar, The Protein Works' Vegan Wondershake, Bulk Powders Natural Pure Whey Isolate 90, Barebell Protein Bars, The Protein Works Loaded Legends Protein Bar

(Image credit: Future)

Best Drone

DJI Mavic Mini, DJI Mavic Air, Ryze Tello, DJI Mavic 2 Pro, DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

Best Waterproof Jacket

Shortlist in progress

Best Action Camera

GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Hero 7 Black, Insta360 One R, DJI Osmo Action, GoPro Max

Best Budget Action Camera

Olfi One.Five Black (second gen), GoPro Hero 7 White, Sony HDR-AS50, Akaso V50 X, YI 4K

Best Budget Drone

Ryze Tello, Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV, Potensic A20 Mini Drone, Eachine E520S, Potensic D85

Best Tent

Shortlist in progress

Best Walking Shoes

Merrell MQM Flex 2 GORE-TEX, Arc'teryx Konseal LT Shoe, Inov-8 Roclite 280 Men's, Keen Venture Vent walking shoe, Columbia Vitesse Outdry Shoe

Best Hiking Boots

Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX Men's, Adidas Men's Terrex Free Hiker Parley, Mammut Kento High GTX Men's Hiking Boots, Hanwag Banks SF Extra GTX, Arc'teryx Acrux TR GTX Boot Men's

(Image credit: Future)

Best Mattress

Emma Original, Nectar, Simba Hybrid, Eve Premium Hybrid, Sealy Nostromo, Otty Hybrid

Best Duvet

Panda The Cloud Bamboo Duvet, John Lewis & Partners Natural Collection duvet, Simba Hybrid Duvet, Soak&Sleep Luxury New Zealand Wool Duvet, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet

Best Pillow

Simba Hybrid Pillow, Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow, Eve Memory Foam Pillow, Snuggledown Scandinavian Duck Feather & Down Pillow, Soak & Sleep Ultimate Hungarian Goose Down Pillow

(Image credit: Future)

Best Electric Scooter

Segway-Ninebot ES4, Xiaomi Mijia M365, Unagi Model One E450 Dual Motor, Turboant X7, E-Micro Micro Falcon X3

Best Camera

Nikon D780, Sony α7R IV, Nikon Z6, Fujifilm X-T4, Sony A6100

Best Compact Camera

Fujifilm X100 V, Canon G5X Mark II, Panasonic TZ200, Leica Q2, Sony DSC-RX100 VII

Best Suitcase

Horizn Studios M5 ID, American Tourister Airconic, Carl Friedrik The Carry-On, Samsonite Lite-Box Aluminium, Antler Clifton

(Image credit: Future)

Best Watch

Zenith Defy Classic Midnight, Hublot Big Bang Intergral, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, Montblanc 1858 Automatic 24H, IWC Portugieser Automatic 40

Best Watch Under £1,000

G-Shock Mudmaster British Army edition, Hamilton PSR, Christopher Ward C60 Sapphire, Certina DS-1 Big Date Powermatic 80, Tissot Gentleman Powermatic 80 Silicium

Best Smartwatch

TAG Heuer Connected, Apple Watch Series 5, Fossil Gen 5, Moto 360, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

(Image credit: Future)

Best Winter Jacket

Shackleton Endurance Down Parka, Ariat Gesa Insulated Coat, KJUS Chaviolas Jacket, Canada Goose Cabri Down Hoody, The North Face '94 Mountain Light Jacket, Kathmandu Heli Thermore

Best Shaver

Philips Series 9000, Philips OneBlade, GilletteLabs Heated Razor, Braun Series 9, Panasonic ES-LV95

(Image credit: Future)

Best Sat Nav

Mio MiVue Drive 65 LM, Garmin Zumo XT, Beeline Moto, Garmin Drivesmart 65, TomTom Go Premium X

Best Dashcam

Mio MiVue J85, Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, Nextbase 622GW, Thinkware Q800 Pro, Garmin Dash Cam Mini

Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday 8 June.