T3 Awards 2019: here are the nominations…

Today we are delighted to be able to announce the shortlists for the T3 Awards 2019. The T3 Awards have now been running for 12 years. In that time the world has undergone massive changes and so has T3 and the T3 awards.
This year, the T3 Awards 2019 categories are more numerous, the range of products covered is wider and even the timing of the awards announcements has changed.
There are over 60 T3 Awards categories this year, from mobiles to mowers and from TVs to tents. This reflects the fact that T3 now truly strives to bring you the best of everything, not just gadgets and gizmos – although that remains at the core of what we do. What remains the same is that the awards are still all about helping you to discover the best products to buy – there are just a few more of them to choose from now.
We've now reached an important point in the Awards process. The public nominations process has closed, we've picked out the strongest contenders from hundreds of entries and added a load more of our own, including the cool stuff announced at CES and MWC as well as products that score highly in our reviews and buying guides.
The next step is for us to assemble our panel of judges to choose the winners, which will be announced in June. As well as announcing victors in all our favourite areas – tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto and fitness – we'll also be handing out gongs in our 'headline' categories. So by the time June is out, you'll know who's been crowned the greatest Brand, Retailer and Innovator. We'll also be revealing the winners of the following T3 Awards: Best Gadget Under £100, The Eco Award for the best eco-friendly product or brand, the most innovative product of the year and of course, Gadget Of The Year.
Until then, read on for the nominations for the T3 Awards 2019. Please note that due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some shortlists below can still be considered as works progress, with more nominees to follow, as we test additional products. Yes, we may add additional products to the shortlists up until the point that the judging takes place.
And the nominations are...
Headline awards
Brand Of The Year
Amazon
Apple
Huawei
LG
Microsoft
Samsung
Retailer Of The Year
Amazon
AO
Currys PC World
John Lewis
Richer Sounds
Tech Innovation Award
Apple Watch 4
Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo
Bose Frames
Cambridge Audio Alva TT
Dyson Lightcycle
Google Stadia
Huawei P30 Pro
Land Rover Evoque
LG Signature R rollable TV
Mavic 2 Pro
Samsung Q950 8K TV
Most Innovative Company
AEG
Dyson
Huawei
LG
Nike
OnePlus
Samsung
The Eco Award
Adidas
Apple
House of Marley
Patagonia
Volvo
Best Gadget Under £100
Amazon Echo Input
Amazon Firestick 4K
Blue Yeti Nano
Echo Dot 3rd Gen
Ember Smart Mug
Native Union Drop Wireless Charger
Neos SmartCam
Mini SNES
Roku 4K Stick
Gadget Of The Year
Apple iPad Pro
Apple iPhone XS
Apple Watch Series 4
Huawei P30 Pro
Naim Mu-so 2nd Gen
Nikon Z6
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Q950R 8K TV
Sony WH1000-XM3
Tech
Best Phone – sponsored by Fasthosts
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Apple iPhone XS Max
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Best Mid-Range Phone – sponsored by Fasthosts
Xiaomi Mi 9
Nokia 7.1
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Motorola G7 Plus
Apple iPhone XR
Honor View 20
Best Video Streaming Service – sponsored by Fasthosts
BBC iPlayer
NowTV
Amazon Prime Video
Netflix
TVPlayer
Best Laptop – sponsored by Fasthosts
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1
Huawei MateBook 14
Asus ZenBook Pro 14
Dell XPS 13
Apple MacBook Air
Huawei MateBook X Pro
Best Gaming Laptop – sponsored by Fasthosts
MSI GT75 Titan
Acer Predator Triton 500
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1
MSI GS75 Stealth
Best 4K Monitor – sponsored by Fasthosts
Eizo ColourEdge CG319X
Samsung 32" 4K UHD Space Monitor
Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB
Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ 4K HDR
Acer Predator XB3 4K Gaming Monitor
Best VPN
VyprVPN
IPVanish
NordVPN
ExpressVPN
TunnelBear
Smart Home
Best Smart Home Tech – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Asus Lyra Voice
Google Home Max
Netgear Orbi Voice
Lenovo Smart Display
Yale Conexis L1 Smart Lock
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Olfinity Smart Air Purifier
Nest Hello
Nespresso Expert&Milk Coffee Machine
Howz Smart Home Monitoring Kit
Best Connected Lighting – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Hive Active Lights
TP-Link Smart Light Bulb
Philips Hue
Lifx
Xiaomi Mi LED bulb
Best Connected Security – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Blink XT Home Security System
Netgear Arlo Ultra 4K
Swann 1080P Smart Security Camera
D-Link mydlink Pro Wire-Free Camera Kit
Nest Cam IQ Outdoor
Best Connected Energy Product – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Tado Smart Thermostat
Netatmo Smart Thermostat
Hive Heating Control
Nest Thermostat E
Nest Learning Thermostat
Best Home Networking Tech – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Google Wi-Fi
BT Whole Home
Linksys Velop
Netgear Orbi
TP-Link Deco M5
Living
Best TV
LG C9
LG E9
LG SM9800
Samsung Q90
Samsung Q950
Sony AF9
Best TV Under £1,000
Panasonic FX750
Philips 7334
Samsung Q60R
Samsung Q6FNA
Sony XF9005
Best TV Platform
Sky
Virgin
BT TV
Talk Talk
Freeview
Best Soundbar or Soundbase
Bose Soundbar 500
Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar
Q Acoustics M3
Sonos Beam
Sony HT-ZF9
Samsung HW-Q90R
Best In-Ear Buds (Wired)
BrainWavz B200
Flare Audio Flares Jet 3
Flare Audio Flares Pro 2HD
Klipsch R6i II
Soundmagic E11c
Best Over-Ear Headphones (Wired)
Audio-Technica ATH-A1000Z
Bowers & Wilkins P9 Signature
Brainwavz Alara
Sennheiser HD 300
Sennheiser HD 660
Best Bluetooth Headphones
Audio-Technica ATH-M50XBT
AKG Y50BT
Flare Audio Flares Pro 2
Optoma NuForce BE Live5
Soundmagic E11BT
Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bowers & Wilkins PX
Microsoft Surface Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM3
Best True Wireless Headphones
Apple AirPods
Anker Liberty Neo
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Jabra Elite 65t
RHA True Connect
Sennheiser Momentum True
Best Headphones Under £100
AKG Y50BT
Anker Liberty Neo
Flare Audio Flares Jet 3
Optoma NuForce BE Sport4
SoundMagic E11BT
Best Bluetooth Speaker
Audio Pro Addon C3
Bluesound Pulse Flex 2i
Bose Soundlink Revolve
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3
Marshall Kilburn 2
Best Multiroom Speaker
Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo
Bluesound Pulse Mini 2i
Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation
Ruark R5
Sonos One
Best DAC
Audiolab M-DAC Nano
Chord Mojo
Cyrus SoundKey
IFI xDSD
Shure RMCE-BT2
Best Fridge
Beko CSG1571WLG
Bosch Serie 4 KGN34VB35G
LG GSX961NSAZ
Samsung Family Hub
Smeg FAB28
Best Oven
AEG DCE731110M
Bosch HBG634BS1B
John Lewis & Partners JLBIOS634
NEFF N 70 B57CR22N0B
Siemens HB578A0S0B
Best Dishwasher
AEG ComfortLift
Beko DEN59420DX
Bosch Serie 6 SMV68MD02G
De Dietrich DVH1444J
Miele G6630SC
Best Vacuum Cleaner – sponsored by AEG
Dyson Big Ball Animal 2
Dyson V11 Absolute
Miele Compact C3 Powerline
Vax Blade 2 Max
Vorwerk VK200
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner – sponsored by AEG
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
iRobot Roomba i7
Miele Scout 2
Neato Botvac D7 Connected
Roborock S5
Best Washing Machine
AEG 7000 Series
AEG 9000 Series
Bosch Serie 6 i-DOS
Miele WCR860WPS
Samsung Ecobubble WW90J5456FC
Best Mattress – sponsored by AEG
Casper
Eve
Emma
Nectar
Simba
Best Shaver – sponsored by AEG
Braun Series 3 Pro-Skin
Braun Series 9 9296CC
Panasonic ES-LV95
Philips Series 9000 Prestige
Philips Series 9000 S9211/26
Best Electric Toothbrush – sponsored by AEG
Colgate ProClinical 350
Oral-B Genius 9000
Oral-B Pro 7000
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean
Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean
Best Lawnmower – sponsored by AEG
Cobra Mx3440v
Greenworks G40LM35
Honda HRG 416 PK
Mountfield S481 PD ES
Robomow RS635
Stihl RMA 235
Best Barbecue – sponsored by AEG
Big Green Egg (Medium)
Char-Broil Kamander
Napoleon Pro 22
Traeger Pro 575
Weber Master-Touch
Best Outdoor Lighting – sponsored by AEG
John Lewis Flint Solar Glass
Nordlux Vejers
Philips Hue Discover
Philips Hue Econic
Philips Hue Lily
Yunlights Solar Outdoor Torch Lights
Fitness
Best Fitness Headphones
Beats Powerbeats Pro
BeoPlay E6
Jabra Elite Active 65t
Optoma Nuforce BE Sport4
Soundcore Spirit Sports
RHA TrueConnect
Best Bike
BMC Roadmachine SLR03 One
Canyon Roadlite CF 8.0
Felt AR3 Aero
Specialized Roubaix Sport
Specialized Tarmac SL4 Elite
Best Mountain Bike
Cannondale Topstone Apex 1
Canyon Spectral CF 7.0
Scott Spark 940
Nukeproof Mega 275 Comp
Whyte 905
Best Gravel Bike
Calibre Triple B
Canyon Grail AL 7.0 SL
Kinesis Tripster AT
Specialized Diverge Comp
Trek Checkpoint SL 5
Best Electric Bike
Brompton Electric
GoCycle GX
Gtech City
Specialized Turbo Levo Comp
VanMoof Electrified S2
Volt Pulse
Best Running Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 19
ASICS Gel-Kayano 25
New Balance Fresh Foam Beacon
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo
Nike 4% Flyknit
Best Home Gym Equipment
Bowflex Selecttech
York Fitness Cast iron Dumbbells
Peloton
Wattbike Atom
Wahoo KICKR eco-system
Best Fitness Band
Fitbit Charge 3
Fitbit Versa Lite
Fitbit Inspire HR
Garmin Vivosport
Moov Now
Outdoors
Best Drone
DJI Mavic Air
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
DJI Mavic 2 Zoom
DJI Spark
Parrot ANAFI
Best Budget Drone
Eachine 511
Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV
Xiaomi Mi Fimi A3
Ryze Tello
Syma X8 Pro
Hubsan X4 H502S
Best Action Camera
YI 4K+
SJCAM SJ8 Pro
GoPro Hero7 Black
Sony RX0
GoPro Fusion
Best Budget Action Camera
Sony HDR-AS50
OLFI one.five White
YI 4K
GoPro Hero7 White
Akaso EK7000 Pro 4K
Best Waterproof Jacket
Arc'teryx Beta AR
Mammut Masao Light
The North FaceApex Flex GTX 2.0
Patagonia Stretch Rainshadow
Kathmandu Aysen Gore-Tex Jacket
Best Tent
Terra Nova Laser Compact 2
Vango Utopia Air TC 500
Coleman Blackout 4 Festival Dome Tent
Big Agnes Tiger Wall 2 Platinum
Snugpak Journey Solo
Best Walking Shoes
Salomon OUTline GTX
Arc’teryx Aerios FL GTX
Mammut Mercury III Low GTX
AKU Selvatica Low GTX
Keen Venture
Merrell Choprock
Best Hiking Boots
AKU Trekker Pro GTX
Hoka One One Sky Kaha
Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX
Merrell MQM Flex Mid GTX
inov-8 ROCLITE 345 GTX
Travel
Best Camera
Olympus OM-D E-M1X
Nikon Z6
Sony A9
Canon EOS R
Fujifilm X-T3
Best Compact Camera
Panasonic Lumix TZ200
Sony RX100 VI
Leica Q2
Fujifilm X100F
Canon G7X Mark II
Best Suitcase
Samsonite Lite-Box 55cm
Vango Exodus 60+20
Tumi 19 Degrees Aluminium Carry-on 56cm
Thule Revolve Global Carry-On
Away The Carry-On
Watches
Best Watch
Rolex GMT Master II Black and Blue
TAG Heuer Autavia
Tudor Black Bay P01
Zenith Defy Inventor
Oris Clean Ocean Limited Edition
Best Watch Under £1,000
Elliot Brown Holton Professional
Christopher Ward C60 Trident GMT
Hamilton Khaki Field Murph Auto
Certina DS Action GMT Automatic
Seiko Prospex Street Series
Best Smartwatch
Fossil Sport 41mm
Skagen Falster 2
Apple Watch Series 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
Huawei Watch GT
Auto
Best Car Accessory
Cygnett Race Wireless Car Charger
Chris Digital Assistant
Shark Handheld Vacuum
TomTom Go Premium
Cybex SensorSafe
Best Dashcam
Garmin Dash Cam 55
Mio MiVue J60
Yi Dash Cam Mini
Thinkware Q800 Pro
Nextbase Series 2
Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday 3 June.