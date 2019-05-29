T3 Awards 2019: here are the nominations…

Today we are delighted to be able to announce the shortlists for the T3 Awards 2019. The T3 Awards have now been running for 12 years. In that time the world has undergone massive changes and so has T3 and the T3 awards.

This year, the T3 Awards 2019 categories are more numerous, the range of products covered is wider and even the timing of the awards announcements has changed.

There are over 60 T3 Awards categories this year, from mobiles to mowers and from TVs to tents. This reflects the fact that T3 now truly strives to bring you the best of everything, not just gadgets and gizmos – although that remains at the core of what we do. What remains the same is that the awards are still all about helping you to discover the best products to buy – there are just a few more of them to choose from now.

We've now reached an important point in the Awards process. The public nominations process has closed, we've picked out the strongest contenders from hundreds of entries and added a load more of our own, including the cool stuff announced at CES and MWC as well as products that score highly in our reviews and buying guides.

The next step is for us to assemble our panel of judges to choose the winners, which will be announced in June. As well as announcing victors in all our favourite areas – tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto and fitness – we'll also be handing out gongs in our 'headline' categories. So by the time June is out, you'll know who's been crowned the greatest Brand, Retailer and Innovator. We'll also be revealing the winners of the following T3 Awards: Best Gadget Under £100, The Eco Award for the best eco-friendly product or brand, the most innovative product of the year and of course, Gadget Of The Year.

Until then, read on for the nominations for the T3 Awards 2019. Please note that due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some shortlists below can still be considered as works progress, with more nominees to follow, as we test additional products. Yes, we may add additional products to the shortlists up until the point that the judging takes place.

And the nominations are...

Headline awards

Brand Of The Year

Amazon

Apple

Google

Huawei

LG

Microsoft

Samsung

Retailer Of The Year

Amazon

AO

Currys PC World

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

Tech Innovation Award

Apple Watch 4

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo

Bose Frames

Cambridge Audio Alva TT

Dyson Lightcycle

Google Stadia

Huawei P30 Pro

Land Rover Evoque

LG Signature R rollable TV

Mavic 2 Pro

Samsung Q950 8K TV

Most Innovative Company

AEG

Dyson

Google

Huawei

LG

Nike

OnePlus

Samsung

The Eco Award

Adidas

Apple

House of Marley

Patagonia

Volvo

Best Gadget Under £100

Amazon Echo Input

Amazon Firestick 4K

Blue Yeti Nano

Echo Dot 3rd Gen

Ember Smart Mug

Native Union Drop Wireless Charger

Neos SmartCam

Mini SNES

Roku 4K Stick

Gadget Of The Year

Apple iPad Pro

Apple iPhone XS

Apple Watch Series 4

Huawei P30 Pro

Naim Mu-so 2nd Gen

Nikon Z6

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Q950R 8K TV

Sony WH1000-XM3

Tech

Best Phone – sponsored by Fasthosts

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Apple iPhone XS Max

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Huawei P30 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Best Mid-Range Phone – sponsored by Fasthosts

Xiaomi Mi 9

Nokia 7.1

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Motorola G7 Plus

Apple iPhone XR

Honor View 20

Best Video Streaming Service – sponsored by Fasthosts

BBC iPlayer

NowTV

Amazon Prime Video

Netflix

TVPlayer

Best Laptop – sponsored by Fasthosts

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Huawei MateBook 14

Asus ZenBook Pro 14

Dell XPS 13

Apple MacBook Air

Huawei MateBook X Pro

Best Gaming Laptop – sponsored by Fasthosts

MSI GT75 Titan

Acer Predator Triton 500

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

MSI GS75 Stealth

Best 4K Monitor – sponsored by Fasthosts

Eizo ColourEdge CG319X

Samsung 32" 4K UHD Space Monitor

Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ 4K HDR

Acer Predator XB3 4K Gaming Monitor

Best VPN

VyprVPN

IPVanish

NordVPN

ExpressVPN

TunnelBear

Smart Home

Best Smart Home Tech – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Asus Lyra Voice

Google Home Max

Netgear Orbi Voice

Lenovo Smart Display

Yale Conexis L1 Smart Lock

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Olfinity Smart Air Purifier

Nest Hello

Nespresso Expert&Milk Coffee Machine

Howz Smart Home Monitoring Kit

Best Connected Lighting – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Hive Active Lights

TP-Link Smart Light Bulb

Philips Hue

Lifx

Xiaomi Mi LED bulb

Best Connected Security – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Blink XT Home Security System

Netgear Arlo Ultra 4K

Swann 1080P Smart Security Camera

D-Link mydlink Pro Wire-Free Camera Kit

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Best Connected Energy Product – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Tado Smart Thermostat

Netatmo Smart Thermostat

Hive Heating Control

Nest Thermostat E

Nest Learning Thermostat

Best Home Networking Tech – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Google Wi-Fi

BT Whole Home

Linksys Velop

Netgear Orbi

TP-Link Deco M5

Living

Best TV

LG C9

LG E9

LG SM9800

Samsung Q90

Samsung Q950

Sony AF9

Best TV Under £1,000

Panasonic FX750

Philips 7334

Samsung Q60R

Samsung Q6FNA

Sony XF9005

Best TV Platform

Sky

Virgin

BT TV

Talk Talk

Freeview

Best Soundbar or Soundbase

Bose Soundbar 500

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar

Q Acoustics M3

Sonos Beam

Sony HT-ZF9

Samsung HW-Q90R

Best In-Ear Buds (Wired)

BrainWavz B200

Flare Audio Flares Jet 3

Flare Audio Flares Pro 2HD

Klipsch R6i II

Soundmagic E11c

Best Over-Ear Headphones (Wired)

Audio-Technica ATH-A1000Z

Bowers & Wilkins P9 Signature

Brainwavz Alara

Sennheiser HD 300

Sennheiser HD 660

Best Bluetooth Headphones

Audio-Technica ATH-M50XBT

AKG Y50BT

Flare Audio Flares Pro 2

Optoma NuForce BE Live5

Soundmagic E11BT

Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Microsoft Surface Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3

Best True Wireless Headphones

Apple AirPods

Anker Liberty Neo

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Jabra Elite 65t

RHA True Connect

Sennheiser Momentum True

Best Headphones Under £100

AKG Y50BT

Anker Liberty Neo

Flare Audio Flares Jet 3

Optoma NuForce BE Sport4

SoundMagic E11BT

Best Bluetooth Speaker

Audio Pro Addon C3

Bluesound Pulse Flex 2i

Bose Soundlink Revolve

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3

Marshall Kilburn 2

Best Multiroom Speaker

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo

Bluesound Pulse Mini 2i

Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation

Ruark R5

Sonos One

Best DAC

Audiolab M-DAC Nano

Chord Mojo

Cyrus SoundKey

IFI xDSD

Shure RMCE-BT2

Best Fridge

Beko CSG1571WLG

Bosch Serie 4 KGN34VB35G

LG GSX961NSAZ

Samsung Family Hub

Smeg FAB28

Best Oven

AEG DCE731110M

Bosch HBG634BS1B

John Lewis & Partners JLBIOS634

NEFF N 70 B57CR22N0B

Siemens HB578A0S0B

Best Dishwasher

AEG ComfortLift

Beko DEN59420DX

Bosch Serie 6 SMV68MD02G

De Dietrich DVH1444J

Miele G6630SC

Best Vacuum Cleaner – sponsored by AEG

Dyson Big Ball Animal 2

Dyson V11 Absolute

Miele Compact C3 Powerline

Vax Blade 2 Max

Vorwerk VK200

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner – sponsored by AEG

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

iRobot Roomba i7

Miele Scout 2

Neato Botvac D7 Connected

Roborock S5

Best Washing Machine

AEG 7000 Series

AEG 9000 Series

Bosch Serie 6 i-DOS

Miele WCR860WPS

Samsung Ecobubble WW90J5456FC

Best Mattress – sponsored by AEG

Casper

Eve

Emma

Nectar

Simba

Best Shaver – sponsored by AEG

Braun Series 3 Pro-Skin

Braun Series 9 9296CC

Panasonic ES-LV95

Philips Series 9000 Prestige

Philips Series 9000 S9211/26

Best Electric Toothbrush – sponsored by AEG

Colgate ProClinical 350

Oral-B Genius 9000

Oral-B Pro 7000

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean

Best Lawnmower – sponsored by AEG

Cobra Mx3440v

Greenworks G40LM35

Honda HRG 416 PK

Mountfield S481 PD ES

Robomow RS635

Stihl RMA 235

Best Barbecue – sponsored by AEG

Big Green Egg (Medium)

Char-Broil Kamander

Napoleon Pro 22

Traeger Pro 575

Weber Master-Touch

Best Outdoor Lighting – sponsored by AEG

John Lewis Flint Solar Glass

Nordlux Vejers

Philips Hue Discover

Philips Hue Econic

Philips Hue Lily

Yunlights Solar Outdoor Torch Lights

Fitness

Best Fitness Headphones

Beats Powerbeats Pro

BeoPlay E6

Jabra Elite Active 65t

Optoma Nuforce BE Sport4

Soundcore Spirit Sports

RHA TrueConnect

Best Bike

BMC Roadmachine SLR03 One

Canyon Roadlite CF 8.0

Felt AR3 Aero

Specialized Roubaix Sport

Specialized Tarmac SL4 Elite

Best Mountain Bike

Cannondale Topstone Apex 1

Canyon Spectral CF 7.0

Scott Spark 940

Nukeproof Mega 275 Comp

Whyte 905

Best Gravel Bike

Calibre Triple B

Canyon Grail AL 7.0 SL

Kinesis Tripster AT

Specialized Diverge Comp

Trek Checkpoint SL 5

Best Electric Bike

Brompton Electric

GoCycle GX

Gtech City

Specialized Turbo Levo Comp

VanMoof Electrified S2

Volt Pulse

Best Running Shoes

Adidas Ultraboost 19

ASICS Gel-Kayano 25

New Balance Fresh Foam Beacon

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo

Nike 4% Flyknit

Best Home Gym Equipment

Bowflex Selecttech

York Fitness Cast iron Dumbbells

Peloton

Wattbike Atom

Wahoo KICKR eco-system

Best Fitness Band

Fitbit Charge 3

Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitbit Inspire HR

Garmin Vivosport

Moov Now

Outdoors

Best Drone

DJI Mavic Air

DJI Mavic 2 Pro

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

DJI Spark

Parrot ANAFI

Best Budget Drone

Eachine 511

Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV

Xiaomi Mi Fimi A3

Ryze Tello

Syma X8 Pro

Hubsan X4 H502S

Best Action Camera

YI 4K+

SJCAM SJ8 Pro

GoPro Hero7 Black

Sony RX0

GoPro Fusion

Best Budget Action Camera

Sony HDR-AS50

OLFI one.five White

YI 4K

GoPro Hero7 White

Akaso EK7000 Pro 4K

Best Waterproof Jacket

Arc'teryx Beta AR

Mammut Masao Light

The North FaceApex Flex GTX 2.0

Patagonia Stretch Rainshadow

Kathmandu Aysen Gore-Tex Jacket

Best Tent

Terra Nova Laser Compact 2

Vango Utopia Air TC 500

Coleman Blackout 4 Festival Dome Tent

Big Agnes Tiger Wall 2 Platinum

Snugpak Journey Solo

Best Walking Shoes

Salomon OUTline GTX

Arc’teryx Aerios FL GTX

Mammut Mercury III Low GTX

AKU Selvatica Low GTX

Keen Venture

Merrell Choprock

Best Hiking Boots

AKU Trekker Pro GTX

Hoka One One Sky Kaha

Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX

Merrell MQM Flex Mid GTX

inov-8 ROCLITE 345 GTX

Travel

Best Camera

Olympus OM-D E-M1X

Nikon Z6

Sony A9

Canon EOS R

Fujifilm X-T3

Best Compact Camera

Panasonic Lumix TZ200

Sony RX100 VI

Leica Q2

Fujifilm X100F

Canon G7X Mark II

Best Suitcase

Samsonite Lite-Box 55cm

Vango Exodus 60+20

Tumi 19 Degrees Aluminium Carry-on 56cm

Thule Revolve Global Carry-On

Away The Carry-On

Watches

Best Watch

Rolex GMT Master II Black and Blue

TAG Heuer Autavia

Tudor Black Bay P01

Zenith Defy Inventor

Oris Clean Ocean Limited Edition

Best Watch Under £1,000

Elliot Brown Holton Professional

Christopher Ward C60 Trident GMT

Hamilton Khaki Field Murph Auto

Certina DS Action GMT Automatic

Seiko Prospex Street Series

Best Smartwatch

Fossil Sport 41mm

Skagen Falster 2

Apple Watch Series 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Huawei Watch GT

Auto

Best Car Accessory

Cygnett Race Wireless Car Charger

Chris Digital Assistant

Shark Handheld Vacuum

TomTom Go Premium

Cybex SensorSafe

Best Dashcam

Garmin Dash Cam 55

Mio MiVue J60

Yi Dash Cam Mini

Thinkware Q800 Pro

Nextbase Series 2

Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday 3 June.