State of Origin 2021: how to watch NSW vs QLD in Game 2 anywhere in the world

State of Origin 2021 kicked off with a bang as NSW recorded their biggest ever winning margin over the Maroons on June 9. The 50-6 thrashing in Townsville set the scene for an exciting series, forcing QLD to fight for their lives this week in order to hold onto their title.

Game 2 takes place tonight (Sunday June 27) at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, kicking off at 7:50pm AEST.

It's no surprise that the overwhelming scoreline in Game 1 means experts have tipped NSW as favourites for tonight's clash – but it's still too early to write off QLD just yet.

Suncorp has long been a stronghold for the Maroons, with them winning seven of the last eight Origin games held on the hallowed turf. And with the QLD Government banning Greater Sydney, Central Coast and Wollongong residents from attending the match due to COVID-19 concerns, the growing sea of Maroon jerseys will certainly give the home side an edge.

After scoring a hat-trick in Game 1, Tom Trbojevic will be one to watch for the Blues. While in the Maroon jerseys, everyone is eager to see how 18-year-old debutant Reece Walsh fairs in the big leagues.

Read on to find out how you can catch all the action from State of Origin 2021 no matter where you are in the world.

State of Origin Game 2: live stream and time Tonight’s Blues vs Maroons clash takes place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, kicking off at 7:50pm AEST. Aussies can watch State of Origin Game 2 live and free on Channel 9, while a delayed broadcast will be shown on Fox Sports and Kayo. Watching overseas? Try Watch NRL.

State of Origin 2021: Game 2 team lists

NSW: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Tom Trbojevic, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Cameron Murray, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Isaah Yeo, 14. Jack Wighton, 15. Angus Crichton, 16. Payne Haas, 17. Liam Martin, 18. Api Koroisau, 19. Campbell Graham, 20. Dale Finucane

QLD: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Valentine Holmes, 3. Kurt Capewell , 4. Dane Gagai, 5. Kyle Feldt, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Christian Welch, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Josh Papalii, 11. Jai Arrow, 12. Felise Kaufusi, 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. David Fifita, 17. Francis Molo, 18. Coen Hess, 19. Ronaldo Mulitalo

State of Origin 2021: How to watch Game 2 in Australia

If you're watching from kickoff, all State of Origin 2021 games are being shown live and free on Channel 9 in Australia. You can watch Game 2 tonight on Channel 9, with coverage starting at 7:00pm AEST – kick off is at 7:50pm AEST. You can also live stream the game from Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now.

But if you can't make the start time, all hope is not lost. It will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo after the game is over. Just avoid social media for a few hours so you don't see the score!

Kayo Sports | Free 14-day trial for all new customers If you’re looking to boost your sports viewing, a basic package subscription to Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m with two screens included. If you want a third screen on your plan, it’ll cost you AU$35p/m. Kayo Sports offers a no-lock-in contract and gives all customers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out before you fully commit.View Deal

State of Origin 2021: How to watch Game 2 from overseas

Fans living outside Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands can catch the State of Origin online via the Watch NRL streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

Watch NRL | US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39 The content of this streaming service is only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but a subscription can be purchased from anywhere. Watch NRL allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and also lets you download matches for offline viewing. While you can watch the live stream on desktop via the website, the Watch NRL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV. You can even cast onto a TV via AirPlay or Google Chromecast.View Deal

State of Origin 2021: How Aussies can live stream Game 2 from abroad

For Aussie residents who subscribe to streaming services like Kayo, or want to watch the free Channel 9 coverage, you’ll find these don’t work if you head overseas.

So if you do find yourself abroad and unable to access your streaming account when the game is on, your best option is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This should let you access your local coverage as you would back home.

T3’s tech experts have ranked the best VPNs for the everyday user, making it easy for you to find the best one to meet your needs.

Use a VPN to stream the State of Origin from anywhere.