Star HAS ARRIVED on Disney Plus: Here's everything you can now stream on the streaming service

Disney Plus has finally unveiled its new brand - Star - in the UK, Canada, Australia and select European territories, bringing with it a magical array of boxsets, movies and Star Originals to the House of Mouse's very own streaming service.

With the likes of Netflix constantly flooding its own platform with new things to watch, Disney Plus is certainly laying its claim in the streaming subscription space, upping the age range on its content with more adult-orientated titles like Grey's Anatomy and The X-Files to appeal to a wider audience.

Sitting alongside the likes of its Pixar and Marvel hubs, Star will also join Fox and National Geographic content, helping to diversify Disney Plus's choice of binge-worthy content. You can sign up straight away on the website, with the choice of keeping things flexible on a rolling monthly plan, or saving 20% by committing to a year.

And don't worry, parents. If you're concerned about your youngsters seeing new content that just isn't appropriate, you'll be relieved to hear that alongside the launch of Star, Disney Plus will also be introducing parental controls.

To find out all about the new Disney Plus Star shows and movies arriving to the platform, as well as what these parental controls offer, keep reading.

Star will bring with it over 300 titles. While these aren't all available right now at launch, you can expect them to be drip fed across the coming months. Offering a permanent home to fan favorites like The X-Files, 24 and Desperate Housewives, the introduction of Star on Disney Plus will also bring a stream of completely original TV shows, including Helstrom, telling the chilling story of brother and sister as they navigate a challenging dynamic while tracking down their serial killer parent - you can tell why they're troubled, we suppose...

A spin-off from the world of LGBTQ+ rom-com, Love, Simon, Star brings the Hulu title Love, Victor outside of the US as Victor Salazar faces much of the same questions of identity alongside being the new kid at Creekwood High School.

Both are available to start watching right now - but what else is there to binge your way through? Sure to keep you busy, these are the titles we can stream already, including movies and, of course, those much-loved boxsets.

What movies can I watch with Star on Disney Plus?

The 13th Warrior

42 to 1

9 to 5

Adam (2009)

The Air Up There

The Alamo

Anna and the King

Annapolis

Another Earth

Another Stakeout

Anywhere But Here

Arachnophobia

Australia

Bachelor Party

Bad Ass

Bad Company (2002)

Bad Company (AKA: Tool Shed)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bad Times at the El Royale

Baggage Claim

The Banger Sisters

Be Water

Beaches

Before and After (1996)

Belle

Beloved (1998)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Best Laid Plans

Big Trouble

Billy Bathgate

Black Nativity

Borat

Boys Don’t Cry

Braveheart

Breaking and Entering

Bringing Out the Dead

Broadcast News

Brokedown Palace

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

Brothers in Exile

Brown Sugar

Bubble Boy

Bulworth

Bushwhacked

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casanova (2005)

Catch That Kid

Cedar Rapids

Chain Reaction

Chasing Tyson

Choke

The Clearing

Cleopatra (1963)

Cocktail

Cocoon: The Return

Cold Creek Manor

The Color of Money

Come See The Paradise

The Comebacks

Commando (1985)

Con Air

Conan the Barbarian

Confetti

Consenting Adults

A Cool Dry Place

Cousin Bette

Crazy/Beautiful

Crimson Tide

The Crucible

Cyrus

Damien – Omen II

The Darjeeling Unlimited

Dark Water

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Day the Series Stopped

Day Watch

Deadpool 2

Dead Presidents

Deep Rising

Deion’s Double Play

The Devil Wears Prada

Devil’s Due

Die Hard 2

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Double Take

Down and Out in Beverly Hills

Down Periscope

Dragonball: Evolution

Dreaming of Joseph Lees

Drive Me Crazy

The Drop

Duets

The East

Ed Wood

The Edge

Encino Man

Enemy of the State

Enough Said

Evita

Exodus: Gods and Kings

The Fab Five (2011)

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

The Fault in Our Stars

The Favourite

The Final Conflict

Firestorm (1998)

The Fly (1986)

For the Boys

Four Falls of Buffalo

French Connection II

The French Connection

From Hell

Gentlemen Broncos

A Good Day to Die Hard

Good Morning, Vietnam

The Good Son (1993)

A Good Year

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Great White Hype

Grosse Pointe Blank

Guilty As Sin

Gun Shy

The Happening

Here on Earth

High Fidelity

High Hells and Low Lifes

Hitchcock

Hoffa

Holy Man

Hope Springs (2003)

I Heart Huckabees

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Origins

I Think I Love My Wife

Idiocracy

In America

In Her Shoes

Independence Day

Independence Day: Resurgence

Inventing the Abbotts

Jennifer’s Body

The Jewel of the Nile

John Tucker Must Die

Johnson Family Vacation

Jordan Rides the Bus

Joshua

Just Married

Just Wright

Kingdom Come

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kissing Jessica Stein

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

Ladyhawke

The Ladykillers (2004)

Last Dance (1996)

Le Divorce

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Live Free or Die Hard

Looking for Richard

Mad Love (1995)

The Man From Snowy River

Margaret

Martha Marchy May Marlene

MASH

Max Payne

The Maze Runner

Medicine Man

Melinda and Melinda

Metro

Miami Rhapsody

Miller’s Crossing

Moulin Rouge (2001)

My Father the Hero

Mystery, Alaska

The Namesake

Nature Boy

Never Die Alone

The Newton Boys

Night Watch (2006)

No Mas

Nothing to Lose

Notorious

Office Space

One Hour Photo

Oscar and Lucinda

The Other Woman (2014)

Our Family Wedding

Out to Sea

Pathfinder (2007)

Phat Girlz

Phone Booth

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Pony Excess

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

Post Grad

Powder

The Preacher’s Wife

Pretty Woman

Primeval

The Puppet Masters

The Pyramid

Quills

Quiz Show

Ravenous

Rebound

Renaissance Man

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise

The Ringer

The Rocker

Romancing the Stone

Ruby Sparks

Runaway Bride

Rushmore

Ruthless People

The Savages

Say it Isn’t So

The Scarlet Letter

Sea of Shadows

The Secret Life of Bees

Separate Lies

The Sessions

Shadow Conspiracy

Shallow Hal

Shining Through

The Siege

Signs

Simon Birch

A Simple Twist of Fate

The Sitter (2011)

Six Days, Seven Nights

Sleeping with the Enemy

Solaris

Someone Like You

Soul Food

Spy Hard

Stakeout

Starship Troopers

Stoker

Super Troopers (2002)

Surrogates

Swing Kids

Taxi (2004)

Terminal Velocity

Thank You for Smoking

There’s Something About Mary

The Thin Red Line (1999)

Three Fugitives

The Three Stooges (2012)

Titan AE

Tombstone

Toys

Trapped in Paradise

Tristan & Isolde

Up Close & Personal

VI Warshawski

Veronica Guerin

The Village (2004)

Von Ryan’s Express

Waiting to Exhale

Waitress

Waking Life

The War of the Roses

The Watch (2012)

The Waterboy

The Way Way Back

What’s Love Got to Do With It

When a Man Loves a Woman

White Men Can’t Jump

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Win Win

Woman on Top

Working Girl (1988)

The X-Files

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

What TV Shows can I watch with Star on Disney Plus?

According to Jim

Alias

American Dad

Animal Fight Night

Apocalypse World War War I

Apocalypse: The Second World War

Atlanta

Big Sky

Black-Ish

Bloody Tales of Europe

Bloody Tales of the Tower

Bones

Brothers & Sisters

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buried Secrets of WWII

Burn Notice

Castle

Code Black

Cougar Town

Desperate Housewives

Devious Maids

Drugs, Inc

Family Guy

Feud: Bette and Joan

Firefly

Flashforward

The Fosters

The Gifted

Glee

Grey’s Anatomy

Helstrom

The Hot Zone

How I Met Your Mother

Inside North Korea’s Dynasty

The Killing

LA 92

Lance

Lie to Me

Lost

Love, Victor

Mafia Confidential

Maradona Confidential

Mars

Modern Family

OJ: Made in America

Perception

Prison Break

Raising Hope

Resurrection

Revenge

Rosewood

Scandal

Scream Queens

Scrubs

Sleepy Hollow

Snowfall

Solar Opposites

Sons of Anarchy

The Strain

Terra Nova

Terriers

Trust

Ugly Betty

Ultimate Survival WWII

Valley of the Boom

Witness to Disaster

WWII Bomb Hunters

The X-Files

The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All

24

24: Legacy

The 80s: The Decade That Made Us

9/11 Firehouse

The 90s: The Last Great Decade?

9-1-1

What parental controls does Disney Plus have?

Good news for anxious parents - alongside this plethora of new content, Disney Plus is also introducing better parental controls. Parents will be better able to control what their kids can and can't watch and rest assured they won't have access to anything inappropriate.

With the ability to create profiles for each member of the household, the new parental controls give the ability to set limits on what content each profile can watch on your account by setting age rating restrictions. Keeping that more mature content under lock and key, you can also set a PIN for your own profile.