Sony earbuds deal slashes price of the five-star Sony WF-1000XM3 to £99!

If you're looking for a pair of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for a super-affordable price, this deal is the best we've seen since Black Friday. You can currently get a pair of the excellent Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds for just £99 at Amazon and John Lewis.

We gave them five stars in our review, and though they're now a few years old, Sony has dropped the price, meaning that they're still one of the best earbuds buys – especially for £99!

See the £99 Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds deal at Amazon

See the £99 Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds deal at John Lewis

In our Sony WF-1000XM3 review, we noted that both the sound quality and noise cancellation are seriously impressive. "They’re spatially precise, with a great mid-range for speech and vocals, and an ability to drop low when required, without sounding boomy … The WF-1000XM3’s noise cancelling is similarly impressive. It copes with train and bus noise extremely well."

And like all true wireless buds, they give you the freedom and comfort of having no wires, and charging from a case that just slips in your pocket.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling earbuds: was £115, now £99 at Amazon

Save £16 on the price of these earbuds – which used to cost about £170 only a matter of months ago. The feature superb active noise cancellation, rich and detailed sound, and eight hours of battery life per charge (with three charges in the case).

These are an excellent balance of sound, features and price – compared to most of the best cheap headphones, you get way more for your money here, thanks to the price drop.

And the battery life is longer than almost any other noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds in the same price range.