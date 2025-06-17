Audio-Technica's new ANC earbuds come with an ingenious battery-saving trick
The Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 buds sport with enormous battery life, ANC, and a clever way to save power
Audio-Technica has launched its latest generation of true wireless earbuds, the ATH-CKS50TW2, in the UK and Europe. And in addition to the usual features and improvements, there's something really attractive, or should we say "attracting": Audio-Technica's Magnetic Switch.
The magnetic switch is a simple but effective idea: if you want to turn off your buds without popping them into the case, you can bring their magnets together to power them down. Separate them and they'll burst back into life.
That's not the only reason to be intrigued by these contenders for best earbuds, though. There's exceptional battery life, ANC and what Audio-Technica says, superb sound too.
Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2: key features and specifications
The in-ears feature custom-designed 9mm drivers and the aforementioned Magnetic Switch. Battery life is huge – up to 25 hours from a full charge and 40 more from the charging case – and a 5-minute quick charge (wired) delivers up to 90 minutes of playback.
They're also compatible with Qi wireless chargers.
There's hybrid ANC with transparency, and the buds feature dual high-performance MEMS microphones with beamforming for crystal-clear audio in voice calls.
The buds have Bluetooth LE Audio and LC3 codec compatibility, multipoint pairing, Siri and Google Assistant compatibility, and a low latency mode for gaming and video watching.
The companion app includes a headphone finder and EQ presets. It also enables you to customise the multi-function button and adjust the ANC modes.
In a nice touch, the earbuds have a Soundscape function for helping you focus or relax with sounds taken from nature, sounds to mask the noise around you, and sounds for meditation. And the eartips are made from a mix of hard and soft silicone to give you a comfortable fit as well as good audio isolation even with ANC off.
The Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 earbuds are available from today, 17 June, in a choice of green or black. The RRP is £125 in the UK and €149 in the EU.
