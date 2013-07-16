Sony agrees to pay PSN hack fine

Sony has decided to abandon its appeal to the £250,000 fine it was issued for the PlayStation Network hack

Sony has decided to drop its appeal against paying the £250,000 fine imposed upon it by the Information Commissioner's Office for the PSN hack.

In a statement given to the BBC, Sony said it would pay the fine but still disagrees with the ICO's decision to fine it.

"This decision reflects our commitment to protect the confidentiality of our network security from disclosures in the course of the proceeding," a Sony spokesman told the BBC. "We continue to disagree with the decision on the merits."

The ICO fined Sony in January after it concluded that the PSN hack constituted a serious breach of the Data Protection Act. The ICO also said that the hack could have been prevented if Sony had used more up-to-date software.

The deputy commissioner and director of data protection, David Smith, issued a scathing statement in January, saying that the PSN hack put a large number of consumers at risk of identity theft.

""There's no disguising that this is a business that should have known better," Smith said. "It is a company that trades on its technical expertise, and there's no doubt in my mind that they had access to both the technical knowledge and the resources to keep this information safe."

The PSN hack compromised the user details of some 70 million consumers. Sony subsequently apologised and offered compensation.