3 best early Prime Day retro gaming deals – enjoy the classics for a lot less

As we rush headlong towards Amazon Prime Day it's worth taking a look at some of the deals that are already available. Indeed, some of them might even be better than during the sales period itself.

I particularly look out for bargains on retro gaming gear, being something of an enthusiast and collector, and while browsing I just so happened to find a trio of deals that are already attractive.

Prime Day itself runs 8 - 11 July, but these console, controller and handheld deals are well worth considering right now. I'm tempted myself by one of them (the G350 handheld), while I already own both of the others and can personally vouch for them.

So check them out – you can't go wrong at these prices.

Save 21% Atari 2600 Plus: was £99.99 now £79.40 at Amazon Build to work exactly like the 70s/80s Atari 2600 (or VCS, as it was otherwise called), this retro reissue even plays the original cartridges for an authentic experience. However, everything's upgraded to play through HDMI on a modern TV.

Save 13% 8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller: was £39.99 now £34.95 at Amazon Styled to look like a SNES controller from the 90s, but with additional buttons and Hall Effect thumbsticks, the SN30 Pro is the joypad I use when playing emulated games on a PC and my Self-built Raspberry Pi console. As well as work well, it really feels the part.

Save 31% BattleXP G350 Retro Handheld: was £69.99 now £48.38 at Amazon Coming preloaded with more than 4,000 classic games, the BattleXP G350 is a remarkably capable retro handheld for its sub-£50 price point. It runs on the RK3326 chipset which can play original PlayStation games without much trouble, and the 3.5-inch IPS display is as good as handhelds almost double the price.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

Although you technically don't need Amazon Prime to snag the above deals, you will need it to participate in Prime Day itself.

You'll also get free shipping – even same or next-day on a couple of them. And there are numerous other benefits attached to Prime too, including Prime Video membership and Prime Gaming, giving you a mighty handful of free PC games each and every month.

You can even sign up for a month's free trial of Prime if you've not been a member before, then cancel before the first payment is taken if you don't want to continue. You can't say fairer than that.