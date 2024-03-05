Sky TV and NOW customers can watch my favourite movie of 2023 right now

If you're a petrolhead, Ferrari is the ultimate must-watch movie

Patrick Dempsey sits in a Ferrari on the set of Ferrari: The Movie
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

2023 was jam packed with good films. Most notable of all, of course, was the ever popular Barbenheimer duo, which set box office tills ringing and caused swathes of people to flock back to the cinema.

While Barbie and Oppenheimer are both fantastic movies, neither was quite my favourite of 2023. No, that accolade went to Ferrari. Directed by Michael Mann, the biopic follows the iconic Italian sports car manufacturer as they race to win the 1957 Mille Miglia – and fight to save the company in the process.

With a cast containing the likes of Adam Driver, Patrick Dempsey and Penelope Cruz, this always looked likely to be a hit. But the final product is far more than just a star-studded petrolhead convention.

The tale follows the life of Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) as he attempts to save his company. Those tribulations are mirrored in his personal life, too, as we watch his various relationships unfold in front of us. Holding it all together is a big part of his battle.

Elsewhere, the work of Patrick Dempsey and Gabriel Leone as two of the team's drivers offers yet more drama. Leone in particular – playing the part of racer Alfonso de Portago – often shows off his playboy-like nature, much to the chagrin of Enzo.

Historically accurate and utterly brutal footage is fused with good old-fashioned driving scenes and heart wrenching drama. The result is a film that will make you laugh as hard as you cry, and shock you when you least expect it.

If you want to watch it – and believe me, you want to watch it – there's great news. The movie can be found right now on Sky TV and NOW, meaning users can access it as part of their Sky Cinema, or NOW Cinema subscription. Need to get subscribed? Well great news – you can do so via the widget below.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
