Shark Beauty's new SmoothStyle is the key to sleek, flawless hair

Shark hit beauty industry headlines in August after introducing two new products to its hair care line up, the SpeedStyle and SmoothStyle. Both tools are in succession of the hugely popular Shark FlexStyle, known for its incredible power and styling results. The two new tools are no exception, designed specifically to suit every hair type and texture.

Up until recently, the two new tools were only available in the US, but they're now also fully launched in the UK. The SmoothStyle is particularly popular due to its ability to transform wet hair to dry hair in seconds, as well as its salon quality results. It really wouldn't be a surprise if it soon found a spot amongst our best straightening hairbrushes!

The SmoothStyle is available from Shark's website and other retailers, such as Amazon and Currys. Keep reading to find out what is is and how it works!

Before you do, ever wondered what temperature you should be styling your hair at? It's lower than you think!

What exactly is the Shark SmoothStyle?

The Shark SmoothStyle is an all-in-one smoothing hot brush for wet and dry hair. Not only does it dry, volumize and style hair beautifully, it does it all with no heat damage.

It has two styling modes, Wet Hair and Dry Hair, for well, styling wet and dry hair. Use Wet Hair Mode for wet-to-dry volumizing with no heat damage and Dry Hair Mode is perfect for straightening, aligning and smoothing. You just have to twist the handle to pick the desired mode, and the bristles work their magic to do whatever you'd like them to do.

(Image credit: Shark)

How does the Shark SmoothStyle work?

Once your hair goes from wet to dry, you'd use the SmoothStyle like you would a thermal brush, with the one preset heated smoothing comb setting. The comb has ceramic-coated plates, which are aimed at reducing heat damage. The plates are also covered by black 'teeth' that prevent you from accidentally touching the plates. Ceramic-coated plates are great for those with damaged, dry hair since they don’t get as hot as other types of plates and provide even heat distribution. When using it on wet hair, Shark recommends that your hair is nearly 70% dry and 30% wet for the best results.