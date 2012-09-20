Sennheiser U320 gaming headset revealed

Bass-boosting pioneers Sennheiser have introduced their first multi-platform gaming headset.

The sturdy U 320 headset is compatible with Xbox 360, Mac, PS3 and PC aiming to target the more hardcore mature end of the console-playing market who want top sound from their games.

With CircleFlex technology and a pro-noise cancelling microphone, Sennheiser are packing this new headset with high-end features.

The microphone reduces ambient noise to provide crystal-clear conversations and adjustable dual volume control, while the 'CircleFlex' tech is essentially just padding that 'automatically' adjust to your head to provide comfort for extended periods of gaming.

Product manager Christian Ern, said: “We've worked hard to develop a consistent sound, regardless of the platform, and believe that our efforts will contribute to players everywhere enjoying a better sound experience.”

Whether Sennheiser can play with the market-dominating Turtle Beach headphones remains to be seen. For £109.99 RRP this gaming headset isn't the cheapest either.