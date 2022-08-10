Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 exceeds £2,000 for the top model

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Oh, 2019. The year before everything went crazy. Except that's not the kind of crazy I'm talking about – as £2,019 is the number of your hard-earned Pounds Sterling you'll have to part ways with if you want to buy the top-tier Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the UK, as announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked summer 2022 event.

That's only if you want the all-singing, all-dancing 1TB storage version of the best folding phone, though, as there's also a 512GB model priced at £1,769, or the 'entry' 256GB product with a £1,649 price tag. In the face of an impending recession that's certainly not small fry!

So is it worth the cash? I've used the handset ahead of its official unveiling – you can read T3's blog and recap of the Unpacked event here – and as I point out in my Z Fold 4 early verdict review, it's a best-in-class large-scale folding phone that's pretty much without rival in this country.

What about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 instead?

It's also only marginally more expensive than its predecessor, and with that in mind I've written a separate piece pointing out the differences between the Z Fold 4 and earlier Z Fold 3. Spoiler alert: there's not a major shift between the two devices, although the newer model uses new aspect ratios for the displays, without altering their diagonal measurements.

If you're looking for a foldable that's more in line with current flagship pricing, however, then Samsung's also-just-announced clamshell foldable, the Z Flip 4 (early verdict review also here), offers a sub-£1,000 asking price (£999 to be precise). Again, however, as I point out in my Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 3 comparison piece, there's only minor differences between the handsets old and new.

Something that the Z Flip 4 offers that the larger Fold 4 does not is the Bespoke Edition, whereby you can pay an extra £40* and select your choice of frame finish (black, silver, gold) and panel colourways (yellow, white, navy, khaki, red) on either side, making for a more unique design suited to your own wants. I've seen a variety of handsets at Samsung's London Galaxy Unpacked launch space and they do look great. *only available for 256GB model, priced at £1,099.