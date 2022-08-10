Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Flip 3: is Samsung's new flip phone worth it?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked summer 2022 has happened, revealing the Korean company's two major foldable phone updates: the larger Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 4.

It's the latter of those devices, which I like to call 'the flip phone', that's the foldable of focus in this comparison piece. I've seen and handled both the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and last-generation Z Flip 3, so I've got hands-on knowledge of how these two foldable phones differ and which you might therefore want to buy.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs 4: Price

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

A key differentiator, as ever, may come down to price. In the UK the newest Z Flip 4 starts at £999 for the 128GB storage model, increasing to £1,059 for 256GB, and £1,199 for the 512GB version. All offer 8GB RAM.

By comparison the Z Flip 3 went on sale starting at £949 back in August 2021. That price has only come down, as you can see in the real-time price widget below, so I reckon you'll find the older handset for at least £100 less.

Samsung Flip 3 vs Flip 4: Colours and design

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

So why the difference in price and what do you actually get in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 compared to the Z Flip 3?

In terms of design the answer is "not a lot". I've handled both phones and they feel much the same, despite the newer device shaving sub-1mm from its width and height thanks to a newly designed hinge.

The Z Flip 4 introduces a new Bora Purple colour, too, but as the Flip 3 is available in Lavander I don't think that's enough of a difference.

The displays on both foldables are identical too: that's a 1.9-inch exterior Cover Screen display; and a 6.7-inch interior panel. There's no resolution or refresh rate differences either, although the Flip 4 is said to have improved ultra-thin glass.

In short: there's very little to differentiate the Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3 at first glance.

Z Flip 3 vs Z Flip 4: Spec and battery

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Where things do change more considerably is with what's inside. That tweaked design means the Z Flip 4 houses a 3,700mAh battery. Not massive, sure, but it's 400mAh larger than the 3,300mAh cell in the Z Flip 3 – which equates to just over a 12 per cent boost.

That larger battery will be key for longevity, which was never the Z Flip 3's strong suit. But as the newer clamshell foldable gets Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform on board, I wouldn't be surprised if that'll be more demanding on the battery life compared to the Snapdragon 888 found in the Z Flip 3. Realistically, however, I wouldn't anticipate you'll achieve much better/worse on either device.

Software-wise, both the Flip devices run Samsung's One UI over Google's Android operating system. However, the Flip 4 can do more with its Cover Screen display, with the ability to make/receive calls and texts, and interact with more widgets, including Samsung Pay/Wallet and other quick settings. A small change, really.

Galaxy Flip 4 vs 3: Cameras

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Both the Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3 house dual cameras above that exterior screen – and both of them at 12-megapixels in resolution across the board. One is a wide-angle, the other an ultra-wide in both instances.

The difference? The Z Flip 4's main camera has a larger sensor, upping the pixel size from 1.4 microns to 1.8. That should assist with low-light capture, permitting more light to enter the sensor for a cleaner signal to provide the processor. Samsung says you'll achieve better 'Nightography' shots as a result.

However, it's a small change overall – and not of the resolution increase stature, as seen in the larger Z Fold 4's feature set (which has instead opted for 50-megapixels for its main camera).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2021 vs 2022: Verdict

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

So there you have it: the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is slightly more expensive than the Z Flip 3 was at launch, but it adds more battery capacity into a design that's so similar you're not going to be able to spot the difference. Tweaks to software, including the Cover Screen display's features, and a minor main camera update and processor change are otherwise the summary of the 2022 update. Not a major step-change by any means, so if you can land the Z Flip 3 for less then, well, it's the more obvious purchase – if you can cope with the smaller battery capacity anyway.