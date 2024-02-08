Samsung Google Fit 3 price and packaging revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 has seen another leak. This time, the price has been revealed, along with an image of the packaging. That follows on from previous leaks which showed close up images of the devices themselves.

When it comes to modern technology, Samsung are one of the biggest brands around. Arguably bolstered by their range of Samsung phones, the brand have enjoyed a handsome reputation for decades.

But it's not just the range of Android phones – and more recently, foldable phones – which have garnered appreciation from the market. The brand also have a great reputation for their range of smartwatches and other wearable technology.

While all of the focus may currently be pointed at the Samsung Galaxy Ring – expected to be the first smart ring from a major brand – there is another wearable making headlines. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 was recently leaked, suggesting the brand may return to a more affordable wearable in the near future.

That release appears imminent, as further leaks have appeared online. Those show off an image of the packaging in two finishes – black and silver. There is also expected to be a rose gold version, though that wasn't featured here.

There's no real surprise on the packaging. It's a fairly standard fare Samsung box, with an image of the product straddled by the brand and product names.

The price has also been revealed as part of this leak. The leaker spotted the devices at a store in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, so the price is given as 250,000 Tanzanian Shillings.

That translates to around £78 or $98 for those of us in the UK and USA. If that sort of price point could be maintained, it would be a really attractive prospect. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 currently retails for £289 in the UK, so there's enough of a gap to avoid treading on their own toes.

There is currently no word on when the device will launch officially. However, with retail units apparently already in stores, we'd expect to hear something in the very near future. Watch this space.