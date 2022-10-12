Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big discount in this early Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best shopping event of the year, Black Friday, isn't far away. But before then, Amazon has, for the first time, launched its second Prime Day deals event of the year. Called the Prime Early Access Sale, the event is a bit like a Black Friday warmup act, and we've spotted some great Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals to snap up.

Only a year only, and succeeded by the Watch5 just a few weeks ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 still has plenty going for it, and these deals only make things even sweeter.

The Prime Early Access deal sees the 40mm, gold version of the Galaxy Watch4 reduced from £278.99 to £199.99, a saving of £80 or 28 percent. This deal also includes Samsung's Duo wireless charging pad, which tops up the batteries of both the watch and a smartphone at the same time.

The next deal is the same watch and charger, only this time it's the 4G version of the Watch4, which means it has its own internet connection and can handle calls and messages without being connected to a smartphone with Bluetooth. This deal is priced at £239, which is £129.99 or 35 percent cheaper than normal.

Both of these watches are also available in black, with the same 28 percent and 35 percent reductions respectively.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Gold) | was £279 | now £199 | save £80 from Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the smaller 40mm version of the Watch 4, finished in gold and bundled with Samsung's Duo wireless phone and watch charger. It's the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth model of smartwatch, without its own 4G connection.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, gold, 4G) | was £369 | now £239 | save £130 from Amazon (opens in new tab)

Prefer your watch with its own 4G connection? This is the same deal as above, but with the cellular version of Watch 4, meaning it can handle calls and texts, and stream music, without being connected to a smartphone.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, black) | was £279 | now £199 | save £80 from Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the smaller 40mm version of the Watch 4, finished in black and bundled with Samsung's Duo wireless phone and watch charger. It's the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth model of smartwatch, without its own 4G connection.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, black, 4G) | was £369 | now £239 | save £130 from Amazon (opens in new tab) Prefer your watch with its own 4G connection? This is the same deal as above, but with the cellular version of Watch 4 in black, meaning it can handle calls and texts, and stream music, without being connected to a smartphone.

Whether this is your first smartwatch or your fifth, Samsung has a really compelling lineup and the deals in the run-up to Black Friday are pretty unmissable.

